Love Island bride-to-be Olivia Buckland dumps Cara De La Hoyde as bridesmaid due to 'too much pressure'

The 'Love Island' star - who has been friends with the brunette beauty since they met in the villa in 2016 - asked the show's former winner to accompany her down the aisle when she ties the knot with Alex Bowen next month, but she's since decided to retract her request because it was "too much pressure" on both of them.

Writing in her column for new! magazine, she said: "Cara's got baby Freddie now and when I asked her she was a lot less busy and I thought she could handle the pressure. But we spoke about it and she's so busy with Freddie and she's got so much on her plate that I felt like it was pressuring her.

Advertisement "I said, 'I don't need you to be my bridesmaid, you're coming to the wedding regardless and if it's easier on both of us with all the commitment, how do you feel about just coming to the wedding as a guest?' And she was really happy about it and said it was nice to hear that I thought about it like that." Despite the shocking dump, the 24-year-old reality TV star is adamant that she and Cara - who has eight-month-old son Freddie with her fiance Nathan Massey - are still friends are there hasn't been any falling out between them. She explained: "We both don't need that label. You don't have to be a bridesmaid to know that we are good friends. We're very honest with each other."

Cara, 28, also denied they had fallen out on Instagram last week. She wrote: "Sorry to disappoint some people we are still besties @oliviadbuck."

However, speculation that they had locked horns came after Cara failed to attend Olivia's first hen do in Mykonos earlier this year.