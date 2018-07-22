'Lucky man!' - Minister Simon Harris shares stunning wedding photos as he marks one year anniversary with wife Caoimhe

Minister for Health Simon Harris and wife Caoimhe are celebrating one year since they said 'I do'.

Happy couple - who are expecting a baby - celebrate one year wedding anniversary

And, just like everyone else, the Wicklow TD has taken to Instagram to mark the special occasion.

Captioning a collage of stunning photos from the couple's beautiful day in Tinakilly Country House with a simple; "One year ago today!", the Minister also posted several hashtags including #luckyman, #happy and #love.

Advertisement The couple tied the knot on the 21st July 2017 in St Patrick's Church, Kilquade, in Wicklow and were joined by a host of friends, family members and colleagues including former Taoiseach Enda Kenny, Tanaiste Frances Fitzgerald and Minister for Foreign Affairs, Simon Coveney. Also amongst the guests was former Ireland international Damien Duff. The groom wore a white rose in his button hole and was joined at the altar by his brother and best man, Adam Harris, the autism campaigner.

Bride Caoimhe wore a sweetheart beaded white dress by Sharon Hoey while her bridesmaids wore long black chiffon dresses with spaghetti straps.

Caoimhe and Simon are of course celebrating another milestone as they recently announced the are expecting a baby.

"Some summer reading courtesy of my wife!" Simon captioned a photo of the book 'Pregnancy for men - The whole 9 months' to deliver the happy news, adding '#5monthstogo'.