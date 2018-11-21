Mandy Moore shares more gorgeous wedding snaps - as she reveals how devastating event left her 'utterly broken' the night before

This Is Us actress Mandy Moore has shared more pictures from her wedding with musician Taylor Goldsmith.

'The weekend was a roller coaster of emotions in every way'

Former teen popstar Moore and Dawes frontman Goldsmith tied the knot in the back garden of their Los Angeles home on Sunday before performing a duet for guests.

Moore, who confirmed she had walked down the aisle with a post on Instagram, posted more snaps from the big day, revealing she wore a pink dress for the occasion.

Advertisement In one of the images the happy couple are surrounded by friends and family, while another shows Moore standing behind her husband with her hand on his shoulder while he plays piano. She also shared a close-up image of her dress, revealing the finer details of its lace flowers. The wedding however was tinged with sadness as the actress revealed that the night before, her cat died leaving her 'utterly broken'.

Sharing a series of videos and photos of the feline, she wrote on Instagram: "This weekend was a roller coaster of emotions in every way. Sometimes life doesn't consider that you have big plans underway.

Sometimes the earth just falls right out beneath you. We lost our sweet Madeline very suddenly on Saturday evening and my heart is so utterly broken."

Holding Madeline as she passed will "stay" with the 'Tangled' star forever.

She continued: "She had an enlarged heart (it had to be true because there wasn't a sweeter, more affectionate cat in all the land), blood clots formed and sent her into heart failure. Completely out of the blue. We're still in shock and processing the pain and grief of this loss but holding her in my arms, making sure she knew she was safe and loved as she took her last breaths will stay with me for the rest of my life."

Mandy signed off the post by asking animal lovers to always adopt instead of buy their pets and thanked Madeline for showing her "unconditional love".

She said: "This poor cat would suffer through allergy shots every other day and not blink as we tried to get pills down her throat and then hop up in our laps and purr louder than a car engine. She never held it against us... like she knew we were trying to help her feel better. Animals really are the ultimate teachers. Thank you for the lessons in patience, responsibility and unconditional love, Madeline. Love you, baby girl. Also, #adopdontshop #rescuesarethebest (sic)"

Following the ceremony, guests - who are believed to have included Minka Kelly, Wilmer Valderrama, Milo Ventimiglia, Chrissy Metz, and Sterling K. Brown - then travelled to The Fig House, which is a private event space in the Highland Park area of Los Angeles, for the reception.

Moore – who used to be married to American musician Ryan Adams – started dating Goldsmith, 33, in 2015.

The 34-year-old rose to fame as a teenage popstar with her debut single, Candy, in 1999. Moore has starred in American drama This Is Us since 2016.