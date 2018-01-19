Meghan Markle has finally chosen her wedding dress designer - report

Royal bride to be Meghan Markle has reportedly chosen her wedding dress designer, after holding a dress fitting at Kensington Palace.

“We have a wedding dress designer," claimed Omid Scobie, a royal reporter based in London. "Meghan flew in her close friend and bridal stylist Jessica Mulroney from Toronto to London last weekend where she attended a top-secret fitting at Kensington Palace with the designer."

Speaking to ABC News, Scobie added; "They've tried on a number of different designs and are currently whittling it down to pick the best design for the day.”

While Kensington Palace has yet to comment on a wedding dress designer for the event, Scobie claimed that the bride to be had her first fitting last week, after she quietly flew her friend and stylist Jessica Mulroney in to help with the process. Jessica Mulroney is a close friend of Meghan's, and was with her and mother Doria when she watched the Invictus games with then boyfriend Prince Harry. She has reportedly been a personal stylist to the former Suits star for over three years.

And she's already helped the bride out by choosing a big white dress before.

Due to her experience with bridal through working at famed wedding dress boutique Kleinfields, Jessica was invited to help Meghan to go through the wedding dress options for her Suits character Rachel, when she tied the knot in the show.

This is also not the first designer rumour to be reported. Israeli bridal designer Inbal Dror - best known for skin-skimming silhouettes, plunging necklines and sheer details - revealed in December that the royal family had requested a sketch for the upcoming nuptials.

These sketches were leaked soon after, and showed some flamboyant designs which featured ruffled Victorian style high necklines, big underlay skirts and a mermaid style silhoutte.

The palace has yet to comment officially on a wedding dress designer for the royal wedding, which is due to take place at Windsor Castle on May 19 this year.