Meghan Markle reportedly wants her mother to walk her down the aisle

Meghan Markle is rumoured to want her mother Doria to walk her down the aisle when she marries Britain's Prince Harry in May this year.

The bride-to-be is reportedly planning a wedding that breaks numerous traditions - including the custom that sees the bride being 'given away' by her father.

According to US Weekly, the former Suits star would instead like her mother Doria to walk her down the aisle, an unconventional idea that only hints at some of the plans the modern royals are rumoured to have in store for their big day in spring.

Advertisement "I've heard that Meghan wants her mother to walk her down the aisle, which would be a sweet moment," US Weekly quotes 'a source close to the couple' as saying. "While they will always be mindful of traditions and the views of their elders, the day of the wedding itself will certainly hold a few unconventional surprises. Don't expect a royal wedding by numbers. They want to involve their friends and family in as much as possible throughout the day."

Meghan's mother Doria Ragland is divorced from her father, however both Doria and Meghan's father Thomas issued a joint statement after the happy couple's engagement announcement.

The Daily Mirror later reported that Mexico-based Thomas said; "Yes, I'd love to" when asked if he would give his daughter away, adding; “I'm very pleased. I'm delighted.”

Of course for anyone but royalty, the idea of a mother, step father, brother, sister or close friend walking the bride down the aisle is now par for the course, it would usually only be the case if the father and daughter were estranged, or indeed if the father had passed away.

Many modern brides chose to walk down the aisle with both their parents, if they feel that they would like both to share the special moment.

Meghan has repeatedly referred to her close relationship with her social worker mother Doria, while Harry called her 'amazing' in their engagement interview.

Harry reportedly asked Meghan's mother for her permission in person, but asked her father by phone, and the father and son-in-law to be have not yet met.

When Harry referred to the royals as 'the family she [Meghan] never had', Meghan's half-sister Samantha tweeted: "Our household was very normal and when dad and Doria divorced, we all made it so it was like she had two houses. No one was estranged, she was just too busy."