Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex during Trooping The Colour on the Mall on June 9, 2018 in London, England

Meghan Markle stuns in Oscar de la Renta at Prince Harry's cousin's wedding

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle celebrated another family wedding on Saturday, just four weeks after their own.

Prince Harry's cousin (and Princess Diana's niece) Celia McCorqoudale married George Woodhouse at St Andrew and St Mary's Church in Stoke Rochford, Lincolnshire.

Celia, who is the youngest daughter of Princess Diana's sister, Lady Sarah McCorquodale, wore the diamond tiara worn by Diana at her wedding to Prince Charles in 1981.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were seen smiling as they arrived, although Meghan briefly got her heel caught in some grass, but was helped free by her husband.

She was stunning in a voluminous, white and blue floral Oscar de la Renta dress with white shoes and headpiece and matching bag while Harry wore a complementary blue tie.

Diana's brother Earl Spencer and sister Lady Jane Fellowes were in attendance along with D&G model Lady Kitty Spencer and Harry and William's cousin Louis Spencer, who caused quite a stir at the royal wedding.

