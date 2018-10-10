Meghan Markle's ex-husband Trevor Engelson 'weds fiancé Tracy Kurland in intimate ceremony in California'

Meghan Markle's ex husband Trevor Engelson has wed his fiancé, dietician Tracey Kurland after a four month long engagement, according to reports.

The happy couple exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony in Hidden Hills, California on Saturday, in a wedding that was "a world away from Meghan's huge marriage to Harry in England", Daily Mail quotes a source as saying.

Trevor's new wife, the daughter of a multi-millionaire banker, began dating the ex-husband of the now Duchess of Sussex in November 2017.

Advertisement TV and film producer commemorated Engelson their engagement, which took place in California's Napa Valley in June this year, with a sweet Instagram post. In the private photo, Tracey’s hand adorned with an engagement ring can be seen resting on Trevor’s shoulder. Overjoyed that she accepted his proposal, Trevor reportedly captioned the snap: "Luckiest guy I know! Get ready to party!"

Meghan and the TV producer started dating in 2004, before getting engaged in 2010. They married in 2011 in Jamaica, but separated just two years later, reportedly due to the actress' busy schedule filming her TV show Suits.

According to unofficial royal biographer Andrew Morton, in his book, Meghan: A Hollywood Princess, the 36-year-old allegedly "sent Trevor her diamond wedding and engagement rings back by registered mail".