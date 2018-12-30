Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth carried on this unlikely family tradition at secret Nashville wedding

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth's low-key wedding this month warmed hearts around the world, and it turns out a living room vow exchange is a family tradition in the Cyrus household.

10 years after they first met filming The Last Song, the Wrecking Ball singer and The Hunger Games actor wed in their Nashville home with just a handful of guests, comprised of close friends and family. Miley wore a custom Vivienne Westwood gown and Liam wore a classic black tuxedo and it looked like the kind of elegant affair that only two young millionaires in love could pull off.

But the newlyweds may have taken some inspiration from Miley's parents Tish and Billy Ray who married in their own living room 25 years ago. Tish shared a picture from her own big day for her silver wedding anniversary, with the caption: "25 years ago today @billyraycyrus and I stood in our living room in Franklin, TN and said 'I Do,'" she captioned the picture. "I would definitely say everything has come full circle! I love u Lovey..... if I had to do it all again, I wouldn’t change a thing. #happyanniversary."