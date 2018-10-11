'Misunderestimated' father-of-the-bride George Bush 'roasted' in groom's speech

Former US president George Bush was the butt of many jokes during his time in The White House, many admittedly of his own making, however it seems that some people refuse to let some of his more infamous speeches and sayings go nearly a decade later - not even on his daughter's big day.

The former president's daughter Barbara tied the knot with her Jarhead actor fiancé Craig Coyne in Maine over the weekend, and according to her twin sister, her father didn't get off lightly when it came to the groom's speech.

"It was a roast," Jenna Bush Hager told People. “I am going to get in trouble for saying this.”

Jenna said her father had 'an easier time' speaking at her sister's wedding than at her own, and that he began his speech by saying that he was "trying to do better at Barbara's wedding (than at Jenna's) because I want my girl to know how much I love her".

"And his English has improved!" she added.

Barbara and Craig tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at the family's home Kennebunkport, Maine compound, with the bride in a chic spaghetti strap sheath gown by Vera Wang.

Barbara's "something borrowed" was a bracelet that her late grandmother - former first lady Barbara Bush, who passed away in April at age 92 - had been given by her grandfather.

"It was a wonderful day in Maine when Barbara married her love and Craig joined our family," former first lady Laura Bush captioned a photo of the family.

The couple have remained largely private throughout their relationship, with People reporting that they were set up by friends in November last year, and had been enjoying a long-distance relationship until just before the big day when Coyne moved to New York to be with this bride.