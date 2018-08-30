Neil Young and Daryl Hannah reportedly went to great lengths to prevent their wedding photos from being leaked

In an effort to keep their big day completely private, Neil Young and Daryl Hannah banned smartphones from their wedding, it has been reported.

Happy couple 'banned smartphones' from ceremony and chose venue far from LA to deter paparazzi

The couple wanted to tie the knot in complete privacy and so decided to ask people to leave their devices at home so no pictures could leak of their nuptials.

A wedding planner reportedly advised guests that "everyone will be asked to leave their phones and cameras at the hotel" whilst the pair also picked a venue in San Luis Obispo, California - a three-to-four drive from Los Angeles - so that the paparazzi wouldn't be able to attend, the New York Post's Page Six column reports.

Guests - which included Joni Mitchell and Stephen Stills - were givena list of nearby hotels, but were told, "Please note the hotels do nothave information about the event, so please only contact them to book a room (and do not mention anything about this event)." The 72-year-old singer songwriter is believed to have gotten married to actress and activist Daryl during a small ceremony in California over the weekend. Guitarist Mark Miller appeared to confirm the news when he took to Facebook to congratulate the couple, writing: "Congratulations to Daryl Hannah and Neil Young on their wedding today. May they have along and happy relationship."

The musician later admitted he hadn't attended the ceremony - which is believed to have taken place on Saturday in Atascadero - in a second post which read: "I only knew about it because one of my friends attended the ceremony in Atascadero and announced it on his page."

Daryl, 57, and Neil's marriage was also seemingly confirmed on the Buffalo Springfield star's unofficial news blog, where fans discussed the rumours, and the administrator claimed "several attendees" had confirmed the news.

They wrote: "Congrats N & D. No word on first dance song, but it probably wasn't the Blue notes 'Married Man'.

"Several attendees at [the] reception yesterday in central CA area have confirmed. Described as a 'shindig'. (sic)"