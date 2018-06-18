Olympian Beth Tweddle ties the knot - as she continues recovery after horrific The Jump crash

Olympic gymnast Beth Tweddle has said she has still not completely recovered from fracturing two vertebrae in her neck on The Jump as she shared details of her wedding to Andy Allen.

Beth said she has not fully recovered from breaking her neck on the show in 2016

The world champion and Olympics medallist needed surgery after a horrific accident while taking part in the Channel 4 winter sports show.

The crash left her unable to dress, shower, wash or dry her hair and suffering from flashbacks and night terrors.

She told Hello! magazine: "There are still moments where I'll do something and it hits home that it happened. "I'm not 100% better yet, physically or mentally." Tweddle, who won Dancing On Ice in 2013, said marrying her partner has given her a new start and the confidence they can get through anything.

She told the magazine: “It’s like we’re opening up a new book.

“We’re excited about the future and have loads to look forward to.

“We’re ambitious, love to travel and we’re still bedding into our new house… and we’d love a family so who knows. Watch this space!”

The ceremony was attended by The One Show’s Matt Baker and her former Dancing On Ice partner Daniel Whiston, who acted as master of ceremonies, and Tweddle said: “The whole thing was just magical, more so than we ever could have imagined.

The couple tied the knot at St Boniface Church in Tweddle’s home village of Banbury, Cheshire, followed by a reception at Dorfold Hall near Nantwich, and the bride wore a bespoke dress by Lyn Ashworth.

She said: “On the morning, so many people in the village had come to my house to see the cars off and along the route. And I couldn’t believe how many people were outside the church.”

The full interview is in Hello!, out now.