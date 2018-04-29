'Overjoyed and overwhelmed' - Sile Seoige announces engagement and shares picture of stunning ring

Broadcaster Sile Seoige has said that she is "overjoyed and overwhelmed" after getting engaged to her partner Damien O'Farrell.

The 39-year-old broadcaster is on cloud nine after O'Farrell popped the question and she took to Twitter this evening to announce the happy news.

The Galwegian wrote: "We're engaged!!!

Advertisement "Overjoyed & overwhelmed. "I never saw it coming. "It's still sinking in... I am so happy."

She shared a picture of the couple and their eight-month-old son Cathal admiring the unique ring.

She also revealed that the stunning ring was designed by her sister Grainne - who is behind custom diamond jewellery business 'Grace Diamonds'.

Sile wrote: "Himself & the sister had been in cahoots about the ring for some time apparently!

"@grainne_seoige designed it especially which is incredibly special & I absolutely adore it!"