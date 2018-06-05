Paris and Nicky Hilton celebrate brother Barron's beautiful St Barts wedding

Paris Hilton may be busy planning her own big day, but she had a bit of a practise run at getting the family all together when the Hiltons gathered in the flashy island of St Barts for Barron Hilton's wedding to socialite Tessa Grafin von Walderdorff.

The swish Caribbean island played host to the picture-perfect wedding of the 28-year-old son of hotel magnates Richard and Kathy Hilton, and sisters Nicky and Paris were on hand to document the entire day.

Messages of congratulations flooded in for the happy couple, with reality TV star Khloe Kardashian commenting 'Congratulations, gorgeous' on a snap of the Hilton family on the church steps, just after the happy couple exchanged vows.

Advertisement Barron previously thanked his sister Paris on social media for throwing his bride-to-be a beautiful bridal shower, saying his bride-to-be 'still can't stop smiling' after a lavish bash in Bel Air. The couple got engaged in 2017 and socialite Barron hasn't been shy about declaring his love for Tessa on social media, calling her 'the girl of my dreams' and 'the most beautiful girl in the world' in snaps and videos that sprinkle his Instagram feed. "I feel like I can truly breath when I'm with you," the Hilton heir captioned a post wishing his bride a happy birthday, while Paris has commented that the two are '#couplegoals'.

"This is the 5th time I've watched this and it melts my heart and fills me with so much happiness to see my brother happier than he has ever been and be loved unconditionally by such a brilliant, beautiful woman. Love you and so excited for your future together," Paris said.

Bride Tessa stunned in a gorgeous gown by Watters, while the bridesmaids all donned different styles in a beautiful shade of blue.

Paris is expected to follow suit this year by tying the knot with fiancé, actor Chris Zylka.

Chris popped the question to Paris with a $2 million engagement ring which she has reportedly hired extra security staff to protect.

