PIC: Vogue Williams shares snap of stunning engagement ring after Spencer Matthews pops the question

Vogue Williams is engaged to boyfriend Spencer Matthews, and the bride-to-be has celebrated by sharing a photo of her stunning new sparkler.

Spencer popped the question to Vogue - who was previously married to Brian McFadden - after a trip to see the Lion King musical.

“We’re very happy and in love. She’s my best friend and I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with her,” Spencer said.

Advertisement Vogue took to Instagram to share a snap of her new engagement ring, posting a selfie with her hair covering one side of her face and her mouth open. She captioned the image with two love hearts and a diamond ring emoji, tagging her husband-to-be. “The engagement had to be special and, as our first trip away together was to Disneyland Paris, it felt like the perfect fit. The Lion King is also one of the greatest stories of all time, so I figured that having just had a romantic evening watching it, she’d probably say yes,” Matthews said in a statement.

❤️💍❤️ @spencermatthews A post shared by voguewilliams (@voguewilliams) on Feb 1, 2018 at 10:08am PST

A spokeswoman for the pair said: “The couple are absolutely over the moon and thrilled to share their exciting news.”