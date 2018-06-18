All Sections

Pippa O'Connor ond Brian Ormonde Wedding...18/06/'11 Brian Ormond and Pippa O'Connor pictured after their wedding at St. Patrick's Church, Curtlestown, Co. Wicklow on Saturday afternoon...Picture Colin Keegan, Collins, Dublin.

Pippa O'Connor Ormond reveals her one bridal beauty regret as she celebrates anniversary with husband Brian

Couple are celebrating seven years of marriage

Pippa O'Connor Ormond has revealed the one bridal beauty regret she has from her wedding day.

The blogger and businesswoman is celebrating seven years of happy marriage with husband Brian Ormond, sharing an array of stunning photos from their wedding day to mark the occasion.

Pippa revealed on Instagram that while she still loves her beautiful Monique Lhuillier ballgown as much as she did on the day, she perhaps wasn't too fond of her tan.

"I felt a million dollars in it," she said about her gown, and called the wedding "the best day" before joking "I'd wear less tan today though."

The couple's wedding photographer Jenny McCarthy also took to Instagram to congratulate the pair on their seven years of marriage, writing: "So much has happened for you since we took this pic. Have a lovely day celebrating xx"

Brian and Pippa tied the knot in St Patrick's in Curtlestown in 2012, before guests were then taken by coach to the nearby Ritz Carlton for the wedding lunch at the Gordon Ramsay Restaurant.

Brian Ormond and Pippa O' Connor who married at St Patrick' s Church, Curtlestown, Co. Wicklow. Photo: Tony Gavin
Fellow reality star Mickey Harte acted as best man for the groom on the day, while Brian's daughter Chloe was flower-girl.

Pippa O'Connor ond Brian Ormonde Wedding...18/06/'11 Brian Ormond and Pippa O'Connor pictured after their wedding at St. Patrick's Church, Curtlestown, Co. Wicklow on Saturday afternoon...Picture Colin Keegan, Collins, Dublin.
Pippa O'Connor and Brian Ormond.
Brian Ormond's daughter, Chloe pictured at the wedding of TV presenter, Brian Ormond and model Pippa O'Connor at St. Patrick's Church, Curtlestown, Co. Wicklow on Saturday afternoon. Photo: Colin Keegan
Pippa O'Connor and her husband Brian Ormonde at the 2016 IMAGE Businesswoman of the Year Awards in Dublin. Picture credi MD of t; Damien Eagers
Brian Ormond and Pippa O'Connor. PIC: Pippa O'Connor/Instagram
Brian Ormond and Pippa O'Connor at the Assets Model Agency Christmas party in 2008
Pippa O'Connor and Brian Ormond at the Cliff Style awards at the Leopardstown Christmas Racing Festival. Picture: Gerry Mooney
Pippa O'Connor at the Brown Thomas SS18 International Designer Collections fashion show. Picture: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland.
Pippa O'Connor at the inaugural Blossom Tree Ball
Pippa O'Connor and her sister Susanna O'Connor PIC: Pippa O'Connor/Instagram
Pippa O'Connor
Brian Ormond and Pippa O'Connor at the opening night of Miss Saigon at The Bord Gais Energy Theatre, Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy
Pippa O'Connor
Brian and Pippa are heading south to the rebel county. Photo: Steve Humphreys
Pippa O'Connor presents Connacht Gold Best Dressed Lady at Taste of Dublin 2017
Brian Ormond and Pippa O'Connor outside the Late Late Show
Pippa O'Connor and husband Brian Ormond. Image: Instagram
Pippa O'Connor at the Peter Mark VIP Style Awards 2017 at The Marker Hotel Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy
Glamour off-duty casual: Pippa O'Connor
Pippa O'Connor and Brian Ormond in Dubai. Picture: Instagram
Pippa O'Connor at the launch of the new SS17 International Designer Collections at Brown Thomas. Picture: Leon Farrell / Photocall Ireland
Brian Ormond and Pippa O'Connor at the Assets Model Agency Christmas party in 2008
