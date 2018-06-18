Pippa O'Connor Ormond reveals her one bridal beauty regret as she celebrates anniversary with husband Brian

Pippa O'Connor Ormond has revealed the one bridal beauty regret she has from her wedding day.

Couple are celebrating seven years of marriage

The blogger and businesswoman is celebrating seven years of happy marriage with husband Brian Ormond, sharing an array of stunning photos from their wedding day to mark the occasion.

Pippa revealed on Instagram that while she still loves her beautiful Monique Lhuillier ballgown as much as she did on the day, she perhaps wasn't too fond of her tan.

Advertisement Happy 7th anniversary @brianormondtv & @pipsy_pie So much has happened for you since we took this pic 💕 Have a lovely day celebrating xx A post shared by Jenny McCarthy (@jennymccarthy8) on Jun 18, 2018 at 1:13am PDT "I felt a million dollars in it," she said about her gown, and called the wedding "the best day" before joking "I'd wear less tan today though." The couple's wedding photographer Jenny McCarthy also took to Instagram to congratulate the pair on their seven years of marriage, writing: "So much has happened for you since we took this pic. Have a lovely day celebrating xx" Brian and Pippa tied the knot in St Patrick's in Curtlestown in 2012, before guests were then taken by coach to the nearby Ritz Carlton for the wedding lunch at the Gordon Ramsay Restaurant.

Fellow reality star Mickey Harte acted as best man for the groom on the day, while Brian's daughter Chloe was flower-girl.