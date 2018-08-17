All Sections

Portia de Rossie was pretty in pink at her wedding to Ellen DeGeneres, who opted for a white pant suit in 2008

Celebrity Weddings

Portia de Rossi and Ellen deGeneres celebrate 10 year anniversary with emotional wedding video

Stars celebrate a decade since tying the knot

Portia de Rossi and Ellen deGeneres have marked their ten year anniversary by sharing a tear-jerking video of their big day.

The couple, who tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in California, posted the video of some of the intimate moments from their big day on their Instagram accounts.

The wedding video features some particularly emotional moments between the pair, including the moment the both see each other in their wedding outfits - Ellen in a chic white three piece suit and Portia in a stunning tulle princess-style gown by Zac Posen.

"10 years ago today, Ellen and I were married," Portia wrote on Instagram, while sharing part of a speech from US philosopher Wayne Dyer. "We wanted to share Wayne Dyer’s poignant and special words with you to remind us all how far we’ve come - that we are living in a country that supports #marriageequality."

"Ten years ago today. This was such a special day for us," Ellen captioned the video on her own account.

Portia and Ellen were together for four years before they exchanged vows and stay largely out of the limelight for a couple of their combined fame.

Arrested Development star Portia said she knew Ellen was 'the one' when she first laid eyes on her "but it took me three years to actually tell her how I felt about her" (she explains that she was working on Ally McBeal at the time and wasn't living as openly gay) while Ellen has said she plans on being with Portia "until the day I die"; "She is my best friend and I just want to be with her all the time."

The couple originally planned on a commitment ceremony during their joint birthday celebrations, however after the date was set, same sex marriage became legal in California; "so we were about to have this ceremony and then, all of a sudden, it was like a gift that it was then legal"

Portia told this year about how she discouraged her busy wife from going back into stand up comedy.

She admitted to People magazine: "I shouldn't say this, but the truth is, I was kind of discouraging her from going back to stand-up. Not because she is not brilliant at it, but she has a job ... right?! And it is a full-time job.

"She is so busy, and I knew that having to write her own material for an hour stand-up special, and travel with it, was going to be exhausting.

"So I was suggesting that she put it on hold until she was done with her talk show, but, my wife is very impatient, and, a little like me, once she has an idea she just can't shake it, and she just has to see it through."

