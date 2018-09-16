Presenter Jeff Brazier marries Kate Dwyer in cliff-top ceremony in Portugal

TV presenter Jeff Brazier has tied the knot with his girlfriend of five years, PR director Kate Dwyer, in Portugal.

They were surrounded by friends and family for the cliff-top ceremony at Tivoli Carvoeiro in the Algarve on Saturday.

Among the wedding party were Jeff's sons Bobby (15) and Freddy (14) who he shared with the late star Jade Goody. Jade passed away in 2009 after a battle with cervical cancer.

Advertisement Jeff (39) and Kate announced their engagement in October and Jeff revealed that he had asked for his sons' approval before popping the question. After asking them what they thought about the idea of him getting engaged, Jeff's sons "were intrigued by how it would work, how I'd do it", he told Hello magazine. "They said, 'What will you do, dad, if she says no?' I said, 'I don't want to be complacent, but I think we're all right'," Jeff laughed.

He opted to ask Kate for her hand in marriage by getting down on one knee at the end of a jetty in Ibiza.

"I told her I loved her, and had been thinking about this for a while," he smiled. "I pulled the box with the ring out from my back pocket and asked if she would marry me. It was a very special moment."

Kate added: "He gave me a kiss, and as soon as I saw the box I lost it. I've thought about this moment my whole life and you don't know how you'll react. But I was overwhelmed."