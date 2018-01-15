Prince Harry and Charles have reportedly clashed over royal wedding plans

Prince Harry has reportedly clashed with his father Prince Charles over some of the details surrounding his upcoming wedding.

Meghan Markle and Harry are said to be opting for a “fun and quirky” ceremony

The 33-year-old royal is set to marry his fiancée Meghan Markle in May this year, and whilst he is in the middle of planning the lavish event, he is reportedly refusing to accept help from his family, including his father, the Prince of Wales.

According to the Daily Mail newspaper, Prince Charles is keen for the engaged couple to hire is former valet, Michael Fawcett, as the wedding’s chief organiser, but the suggestion is said to have gone down like a “lead balloon” with Harry and Meghan.

A source told the publication: "The Prince of Wales thinks Michael is a wonderful events organiser. But the suggestion has created tensions." It comes after it was previously reported that the happy couple were opting for a "fun and quirky" ceremony, as neither of them want to follow the traditional "white and classic" wedding pitched to them by royal aides.

An insider said: "They want it to be fun and reflective of themselves as a couple and of their family and friends that will be there. It will still very much be a royal wedding – just not a traditional one.”

The couple will tie the knot on May 19 at St George’s Chapel inside Windsor Castle, and were recently advised against holding their reception at Frogmore House, which is a mile away from the castle.

A senior royal source said: "They would have loved Frogmore for the party, particularly Meghan, who has called it 'dreamy', but they have been told St George's Hall is far more practical.”

St George's Hall is next to the chapel at Windsor Castle, but Frogmore was already said to be close to Meghan's heart because they had their engagement pictures taken there and she took Harry for a romantic picnic at the venue last summer.