Prince Harry interviews Barack Obama (The Obama Foundation/PA)

Prince Harry urged not to invite Obama to wedding over fears of Trump's reaction

Former US president invite could put further strain on relationship between Britain and the White House

Prince Harry has reportedly been advised that inviting Barack and Michelle Obama to his wedding could cause further strain on British/US relations.

The prince, who recently chose the former President for his guest-edited special of the Today Programme, is thought to have told royal aides that he and Meghan want the Obamas at their big day on the 19th of May.

However royal insiders have expressed their fear that an invite for the former POTUS and first lady could put further strain on an already tense relationship between Downing Street and The White House, as current President Donald Trump is unlikely to be extended an invitation to the upcoming nuptials.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry leaves the Christmas Day morning church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk
In the recent interview on BBC Radio 4, Harry quizzed the former president about the day he left office. The pair joked together in the feature, which highlighted their great relationship with one another.

Barack Obama was among the first to congratulate Harry and Meghan on their engagement, writing on Twitter: “Michelle and I are delighted to congratulate Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on their engagement.

“We wish you a lifetime of joy and happiness together.”

The Obamas also helped the Prince to promote the Invictus Games, which were held in Toronto earlier this year.

While the friendship between the British royals and the former first family is evident, it seems the prince's fiancée is no fan of current US president Trump, having tweeted criticism of him during last year's US election.

(L-R) Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attend Christmas Day Church service at Church of St Mary Magdalene on December 25, 2017 in King's Lynn, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
Meghan Markle wears a Philip Treacy-designed hat at the Christmas Day morning church service at Sandringham. Picture: PA
Meghan Markle leaves the Christmas Day morning church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry leave St Mary Magdalene's church after the Royal Family's Christmas Day service on the Sandringham estate in eastern England, Britain, December 25, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
KING'S LYNN, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 25: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attend Christmas Day Church service at Church of St Mary Magdalene on December 25, 2017 in King's Lynn, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
The Duchess of Cambridge (left) and Meghan Markle arriving to attend the Christmas Day morning church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arriving to attend the Christmas Day morning church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attend Christmas Day Church service at Church of St Mary Magdalene on December 25, 2017 in King's Lynn, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
Meghan Markle attends Christmas Day Church service at Church of St Mary Magdalene on December 25, 2017 in King's Lynn, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
A third official engagement photo released by Kensington Palace of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle taken by Alexi Lubomirski earlier this week at Frogmore House, Windsor.
In this handout photo provided by Kensington Palace, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle pose for one of two official engagement photos at Frogmore House in December, 2017 in Windsor, United Kingdom. (Photo by Alexi Lubomirski via Getty Images)
In this handout photo provided by Kensington Palace, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle pose for one of two official engagement photos at Frogmore House in December, 2017 in Windsor, United Kingdom. (Photo by Alexi Lubomirski via Getty Images)
In November, Prime Minister Theresa May criticised President Trump after he retweeted three videos made by far-right group Britain First.

She said that promoting the messages "was the wrong thing to do", calling Britain First "a hateful organisation. It seeks to spread division and mistrust in our communities."

Speaking to The Sun, a senior British governmental source said; “Harry has made it clear he wants the Obamas at the wedding, so it’s causing a lot of nervousness.

“Trump could react very badly if the Obamas get to a Royal wedding before he has had a chance to meet the Queen.

“Conversations are ongoing about and ministers will eventually have to decide. If the PM lays down the law, Harry will just have to suck it up.”

The wedding is not a state occasion, meaning heads of state are not automatically invited to the celebrations.

The wedding guest list is being drawn up by Buckingham Palace, and the British government has only a consultative role.