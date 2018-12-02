Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas share first pictures from inside wedding celebrations

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have shared a glimpse behind the scenes of their wedding celebrations.

The couple posted pictures from their Mehendi ceremony in Chopra’s native India – a pre-wedding ritual which sees family and friends gather as the bride has henna designs drawn on her hands and feet.

In identical posts on social media, Chopra, 36, and Jonas, 26, said the festivities had “kicked off the celebrations in the way we both dreamed”.

The pair are said to have gone on to tie the knot in a Christian ceremony on Saturday.

Congratulations to @PriyankaChopra and @NickJonas on the occasion of their wedding. Ralph Lauren is honored to have dressed the couple as well as the members of their wedding party.



Pictured here attending #RL50 earlier this fall, shortly following their engagement announcement. pic.twitter.com/9jAZC5vVYz — Ralph Lauren (@RalphLauren) December 1, 2018

Both Chopra and Jonas wore designs by Ralph Lauren, the designer tweeted.

The couple started dating earlier this year and confirmed their engagement in August.

Chopra rose to fame as the winner of the Miss World 2000 pageant before going on to star in Indian films, while Jonas is a singer/songwriter who was a member of pop group the Jonas Brothers.