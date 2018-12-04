Priyanka Chopra stuns in white lace wedding dress as happy couple release beautiful new snaps of lavish wedding celebrations

It was tipped to be one of THE celebrity weddings of the year and by all accounts, it delivered.

After a whirlwind relationship, former Jonas Brother Nick and Miss World-turned-Bollywood-turned-Hollywood star Priyanka Chopra tied the knot in a weekend of fabulous festivities which culminated in the mother of all fireworks displays and a cricket match.

The couple - who have been together a relatively short seven months - tied the knot surrounded by their closest friends and family over three days of celebrations at the five star Taj Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur.

Advertisement In keeping with custom, groom Nick arrived to the Taj Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur - the same venue they had held their Western wedding - on horseback and wore a traditional outfit and turban, while Priyanka donned a red Sabyasachi sari. "I love that our wedding is a religious mash up," the bride exclusively told HELLO!. "We are taking beautiful traditions that we both grew up with and we are personalising them in a way that makes sense for us."

She added: "It's been incredible to find the commonalities between our beliefs and figuring out how to blend them in a respectful and meaningful way."

As part of the celebrations, the couple held a Sangeet, where their friends and family - including Nick's brother Joe Jonas - provided the entertainment. They both shared videos and images from the celebration on Instagram.

Priyanka captioned her post: "It all began as a fierce song & dance competition between the families but ended, as always, as a huge celebration of love.

Hours before the Hindu wedding, the 'Quantico' actress took part in a haldi ritual, where haldi paste was applied to ward off evil and bring good fortune, as well as a chooda ceremony, in which she was gifted 21 bangles from family members, and a safa ceremony. The decor for the wedding was said to have included marigolds and the couple had a pink, orange, and purple colour scheme.

Ahead of Sunday's ceremony, both families took part in a cricket match against one another.

Read the full exclusive interview with the bride and groom and view their stunning wedding album in next week's HELLO! magazine issue, out 10 December.