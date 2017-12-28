Radio host Adrian Kennedy and his new bride say 'I do' to honeymoon cruise of a lifetime

Radio presenter and Herald columnist Adrian Kennedy is set to see in the new year Down Under with his new bride Linda Byrne.

Around 130 guests joined the couple yesterday as they said "I do" at the Bridge House Hotel in Tullamore, in a ceremony officiated by Pastor Stephen Conway.

They will soon be jetting off on a honeymoon trip of a lifetime, which will see them take in a range of destinations.

Advertisement "We are going to Australia," Adrian told the Herald. Families "We will be there for the fireworks on New Year's Eve, so I am really looking forward to that.

"We are going to be doing a two-week cruise from Sydney, taking in places like Fiji and Tonga and the South Pacific islands, and that finishes in New Zealand."

The couple had been engaged for two years, after the 98FM host had gone down on bended knee to pop the question.

Linda made a stunning bride in a full-length gown with a lace bolero jacket, while Adrian looked dapper in a three-piece suit.

The burgundy flowers in the bouquet were firmly in keeping with the festive season, and matched Adrian's bow-tie.

It was also a special day for their families.

Adrian's son Sean (24) flew home from Canada to serve as a groomsman, and his daughter Laura (20) was one of Linda's bridesmaids. Linda's son Jack gave her away on her big day, and her brother Sean was Adrian's best man.

Also in the bridal party was Maria Wagstaff, Linda's matron of honour.

A single Scottish bagpiper heralded the newlyweds as they walked down the elegant hotel stairs after the ceremony, which took place at 2.30pm.

The guests enjoyed a meal with a choice of roast beef or salmon for the main course.

Friends, family and colleagues later danced the night away to the band Streetwise.