Robbie Brady and fiancé Kerrie Harris enjoy lavish menu tasting at wedding venue ahead of big day

Plans are well in motion for Ireland's Robbie Brady and his fiancé Kerrie Harris big day, and the couple are making sure guests will be well catered for on the day by checking everything on the menu is up to scratch.

The couple spent a luxurious night in their wedding venue Adare Manor in Limerick, where they were treated to a menu tasting of some delicious looking sweets including mini donuts and chocolate dipped strawberries.

Bride-to-be Kerrie Harris shared snaps of some of the delectable treats the couples had the difficult task of checking out ahead of their wedding in June.

Advertisement "Food Tasting Weekend With My Soon To Be Hubby" she wrote on an Instagram snap of herself and husband-to-be Robbie, as she documented the tasting in the stories section of her profile. The bride-to-be also shared a photo of her fiancé relaxing in a fluffy white robe in bed as he watched tv. Read more: In Pictures: See inside the new stunningly refurbished Adare Manor

Robbie popped the question to Kerrie after a romantic getaway in October 2016, a few months after his iconic goal against Italy at the Euro's.

The couple are set to tie the knot in the newly refurbished Adare Manor in June this year, in what is expected to be a wholly glamorous affair.

Adare Manor reopened in November after a multi-million euro renovation lasting 18 months, and wedding packages at the venue now start from €225 per person - including the fabulous five course meal the celebrity pair were trying out over the weekend.