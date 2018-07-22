Rugby star Craig Wing ties the knot with model girlfriend in stunning French nuptials
Craig and girlfriend Johanna said their 'I do's before jetting off for luxury Santorini honeymoon
Former Aussie rugby star Craig Wing has tied the knot with his French model girlfriend Johanna Chow Chuen.
The couple exchanged vows at the breathtaking Chateau de Berne in Provence, where they were joined by a host of friends and family for their stunning outdoor ceremony.
Bride Johanna wore a magnificent mermaid style gown with a flattering sweetheart neckline and pretty lace straps, while groom Craig opted for a navy blue three-piece suit which he wore with a simple blush rose boutonniere and patterned tie.
The couple didn't post any of their own photos of the wedding, but guests couldn't resist sharing a few snaps of the stunning couple and their elegant outdoor ceremony.
Perched on a lake, the couple said their 'I do's from under a stunning floral arch, which matched the bride's bouquet and groom's button hole perfectly.
The five star Chateau de Berne is situated in the heart of the wine region of Provence, and boasts a stunning Cinq Mondes Spa, a gourmet restaurant, bistro and wine cellar, 120 hectare vineyard, and 500 hectares of unspoilt wilderness.- so no doubt there was plenty for guests to do at the destination wedding.
It is a popular choice for couples looking for a dream wedding setting as there are options to hold a reception in a number of beautiful rooms including a magnificent conservatory in the Jasmine Garden, drinks in the private and beautiful lit vegetable garden, and of course there's the draw of the stunning outdoor 'green amphitheatre', a heliport that can serve as the unique setting for the exchanging of vows.
While in France, the couple took the time out to visit Johanna's hometown of Espelette in Aquitaine, as the country celebrated their World Cup win, before they headed away on their lavish honeymoon to Santorini in Greece where they've made up for their Instagram absence by posting plenty of stunning snaps.
Craig, a former national rugby league player representing Australia made the move to rugby union and played for Japan, making his debut in May 2013.
He scored his first try for Japan in June 2013, in a historic 223-8 win over Wales.