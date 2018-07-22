Rugby star Craig Wing ties the knot with model girlfriend in stunning French nuptials

Former Aussie rugby star Craig Wing has tied the knot with his French model girlfriend Johanna Chow Chuen.

Craig and girlfriend Johanna said their 'I do's before jetting off for luxury Santorini honeymoon

The couple exchanged vows at the breathtaking Chateau de Berne in Provence, where they were joined by a host of friends and family for their stunning outdoor ceremony.

Bride Johanna wore a magnificent mermaid style gown with a flattering sweetheart neckline and pretty lace straps, while groom Craig opted for a navy blue three-piece suit which he wore with a simple blush rose boutonniere and patterned tie.

It is a popular choice for couples looking for a dream wedding setting as there are options to hold a reception in a number of beautiful rooms including a magnificent conservatory in the Jasmine Garden, drinks in the private and beautiful lit vegetable garden, and of course there's the draw of the stunning outdoor 'green amphitheatre', a heliport that can serve as the unique setting for the exchanging of vows.

While in France, the couple took the time out to visit Johanna's hometown of Espelette in Aquitaine, as the country celebrated their World Cup win, before they headed away on their lavish honeymoon to Santorini in Greece where they've made up for their Instagram absence by posting plenty of stunning snaps.

Craig, a former national rugby league player representing Australia made the move to rugby union and played for Japan, making his debut in May 2013.

He scored his first try for Japan in June 2013, in a historic 223-8 win over Wales.