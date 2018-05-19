All Sections

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle kiss on the steps of St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle after their wedding. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Saturday May 19, 2018. See PA story ROYAL Wedding. Photo credit should read: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

Sealed with a kiss: Harry & Meghan lock lips on the steps of St George's Chapel after romantic wedding service

Harry told Meghan she looked 'amazing' in her Givenchy dress before intimate and personal wedding service

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are officially husband and wife, as they sealed the deal with a kiss on the steps of St George's Chapel.

The couple posed for photos as they waved to the crowds gathered around Windsor for the historic event which saw them become Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Meghan wore an elegant, modern, minimal style gown by Givenchy.

Her dress - which feature three quarter length sleeves and a bateau neck line - was designed by British designer Clare Waight Keller, the first female Artistic Director at French fashion house Givenchy, Kensington Palace confirmed.

She opted to wear a long veil which is said to represent the Commonwealth, and was also designed by Clare Waight Keller.

A statement from Kensington Palace said: "Ms. Markle expressed the wish of having all 53 countries of the Commonwealth with her on her journey through the ceremony. Ms. Waight Keller designed a veil representing the distinctive flora of each Commonwealth country united in one spectacular floral composition."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle for their wedding. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Saturday May 19, 2018. See PA story ROYAL Wedding. Photo credit should read: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire
The couple exchanged vows after Harry told his bride she looked 'amazing' after walking up the aisle with his father Charles.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leave St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle after their wedding. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Saturday May 19, 2018. See PA story ROYAL Wedding. Photo credit should read: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire
The couple were joined at the wedding by celebrities such as Victoria and David Beckham, George and Amal Clooney and Oprah, as well as extended family of the couple Carole and Pippa Middleton.

They will now head to a lunch reception hosted by the queen before their evening reception at Frogmore House.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle kiss on the steps of St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle after their wedding. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Saturday May 19, 2018. See PA story ROYAL Wedding. Photo credit should read: Ben Birchall/PA Wire
Meghan Markle leaves St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle after her wedding to Prince Harry in Windsor, Britain, May 19, 2018. Gareth Fuller/Pool via REUTERS
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle kiss on the steps of St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle after their wedding. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Saturday May 19, 2018. See PA story ROYAL Wedding. Photo credit should read: Danny Lawson/PA Wire
The Duke of Cambridge (left), the Duchess of Cambridge and the Duke of York during the wedding service for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Saturday May 19, 2018. See PA story ROYAL Wedding. Photo credit should read: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire
Meghan Markle rides in a car accompanied by her mother, Ms Doria Ragland, along the Long Walk, ahead of her wedding to Prince Harry at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Saturday May 19, 2018. See PA story ROYAL Wedding. Photo credit should read: Aaron Chown/PA Wire
Queen Elizabeth II arrives at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle for the wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Saturday May 19, 2018. Gareth Fuller/Pool via REUTERS
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leave St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle after their wedding in Windsor, Britain, May 19, 2018. Andrew Matthews/Pool via REUTERS
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry leave St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle after their wedding in Windsor, Britain, May 19, 2018. Gareth Fuller/Pool via REUTERS
Amal Clooney and George Clooney arrive at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle for the wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Saturday May 19, 2018. See PA story ROYAL Wedding. Photo credit should read: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire
David Beckham and Victoria Beckham arrive at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle for the wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Saturday May 19, 2018. See PA story ROYAL Wedding. Photo credit should read: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire
Gina Torres arrives at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle for the wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in Windsor, Britain, May 19, 2018. Ian West/Pool via REUTERS
Pippa Middleton and James Matthews arrive at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle for the wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Saturday May 19, 2018. See PA story ROYAL Wedding. Photo credit should read: Chris Radburn/PA Wire
