Shane MacGowan to wed Victoria Mary Clarke next week after 32 years together

The Pogues rocker Shane MacGowan and long-term love Victoria Mary Clarke are due to tie the knot next week.

After an 11-year engagement and a 32-year relationship, the couple are in Denmark as they plan to exchange vows in Copenhagen on Monday. Earlier this week, Victoria posted a message on Facebook alongside a picture of her on a plane with the caption, "Heading off on a secret mission", to which many commenters guessed a wedding was imminent.

Shane's manager Joey Cashman confirmed the news to the Irish Sun and wished them well as he is unable to make the ceremony.

Advertisement "It’s a private affair for the pair of them but I’d like to pass on my congratulations and best wishes to Shane and Victoria," he told the paper. The celebration will be small and in stark contrast to Shane's star-studded 60th birthday extravaganza earlier this year. Read more: Victoria Mary Clarke's struggle to be a VIP: 'People would push past me to talk to Shane and take pictures of him as though I were invisible'

Clarke paid tribute to her long-term love in March, writing: "I fell hopelessly, madly in love with Shane; I worshiped him; I wanted nothing else except to be with him. He was everything that I was not. He had talent and focus and charisma and self-belief."

In a previous interview with the Guardian, she said she first met the rocker when she was 16, but their relationship didn't begin until she was 20.

"Once we were together, I felt my own life becoming subsumed by his. This was a welcome feeling for me, as I preferred to live someone else's life," she said. "I took immediate responsibility for his moods and problems and devoted myself to solving them and to being his personal assistant as well as his lover.

"I worshipped him in every possible way. In return, I felt that he gave me a sense of purpose, as well as a sense of being wanted. I belonged to him in a way that I had never really belonged to my family."