Singer Pixie Lott plans to have 18 bridesmaids for wedding to Oliver Cheshire (and six hen dos)

After a long engagement, singer Pixie Lott plans to finally walk down the aisle next year - and it looks like she'll be making the most of her time as a bride-to-be!

The pop star, who plans to exchange vows with boyfriend of eight years Oliver Cheshire in 2019 has revealed that not only will she be having 18 bridesmaids for the 'big' day - she'll also be throwing some six hen dos beforehand.

"Eighteen bridesmaids I heard is that true?" Loose Women's Saira Khan asked the bride-to-be.

Advertisement "I know! I thought [you] only do it once ... and I wanted to bring all my closest friends and family along for the journey," the Mama Do hitmaker told a panel of fellow females. "The whole experience like the hen do's a massive part of it and like getting everyone involved and I wanna be there on the day and look around and see this massive girl gang." "I love that, go for it girl," Nadia Sawalha responded.

Pixie went on to reveal that she would be a 'traditional' bride as she will be getting married in a church, and doesn't consider herself a 'bridezilla'.

Model Oliver Cheshire popped the question at St Paul's Cathedral in November 2016, and Pixie has already celebrated one hen do with pals ahead of the big day itself.

She asked her 'girl gang' to be her bridesmaids while they enjoyed a lavish lunch at glamorous London eatery Quaglino's, and has picked her big sister to be her maid of honour on the day.