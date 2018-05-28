Sky presenter Rachel Wyse and fiancé Tim Gredley have chosen their wedding venue - and it's in Ireland

With the days feeling longer and the weather picking up, wedding season is truly in full swing in Ireland.

Irish presenter Rachel and fiancé, multimillionaire developer and showjumper Tim Gredley, visited the 'incredible place' ahead of their nuptials

And one couple no doubt hoping that the sunny days will continue to be a backdrop for the Irish summer are Sky Sports presenter Rachel Wyse and her husband-to-be Tim Gredley, who have decided to tie the knot in the newly-refurbished Adare Manor in Limerick.

The couple were in the area last week to tour the venue ahead of the big day, with groom-to-be Tim posting a short video of their first trip to the venue, which he described as 'an incredible place'.

Adare Manor has been the venue of choice for several high profile weddings in the past, including US skateboarding legend Tony Hawk's big day back in 2015. Irish soccer legend Robbie Brady and his fiancé Kerrie Harris are also set to tie the knot at the stunning venue this summer, having already enjoyed their wedding food tasting during a luxury weekend at the manor earlier this year. First trip to the wedding venue @theadaremanor an incredible place @rachel_wyse A post shared by Tim Gredley (@iamtimgredley) on May 24, 2018 at 12:18pm PDT Tim and Rachel have been together for nearly two years, with the bride-to-be announcing their engagement on Instagram with a simple caption "the easiest yes".

The Sky Sports presenter previously told how she met Tim 13 years ago at a horse show in Cavan.

"I was jumping and he had horses. But then nothing happened and all these years later, we met again.”

“We weren't in each other's orbits at all through the intervening years. We just met up last year and it went from there. It's going great, I'm very happy."

Wyse, a busy presenter who travels every week for the four months of the GAA championships, said the pair "just click".

"If you want to make something work in life, there's always time to fit somebody in. It works for us. We just click and get on well. Of course, he's met my friends and we've lots of mutual friends. It's nice to have similar interests."

Growing up in Blackrock, Co Dublin, Rachel was mad about horses - her father was a judge in the Dublin Horse Show. She went to St Andrew's College and competed internationally at show jumping. She was a hard-working student who left with what she describes as a "decent" Leaving Certificate, and went on to complete a degree in business studies.

But she still hankered for horses and only took a job at the local Dublin City Channel because she presumed it would leave her with plenty of time for equestrian matters. This internship blossomed into a successful TV career.

Gallery: Inside the newly-refurbished Adare Manor