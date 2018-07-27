Susan Sarandon shares stunning throwback photo of her sixties nuptials - and she looks like a retro goddess

Susan Sarandon is set to become '#goals' for vintage-loving brides all over the world, after the actress shared a throwback photo of her stunning sixties wedding where she looked like an absolute goddess.

The Thelma and Louise star is no stranger to sharing some select snaps from her past - and has been treating fans to some incredible photos from her albums including several behind-the-scenes shots of some of her most iconic movies.

But it's Susan's latest never-before-seen photo that is sure to give vintage-loving brides-to-be some serious inspiration when it comes to their wedding look.

Advertisement The gorgeous side profile shot features a young Susan on her wedding day to former husband Chris Sarandon in September 1967, holding a small bouquet of leaves with a cascade of fresh flowers down her long, high pony tail braid. The star wears a long sleeve crochet gown with square neck, and simply make up with an iconic sixties-style cat eyeliner. "That’s it, I’m going in a new direction," commented one fan on the photo, clearly inspired by Susan's unique style.

Wedding Day 9/16/67 #TBT A post shared by Susan Sarandon (@susansarandon) on Jul 26, 2018 at 1:31pm PDT

"Stunning then, stunning now," said another.

Susan and fellow actor Chris met in collage and were married for over a decade, while she appeared in movies such as The Rocky Horror Picture Show and The Great Waldo Pepper, where she appeared opposite Robert Redford.

Susan, née Tomalin, kept her ex-husband's name as her stage name.