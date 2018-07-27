Susan Sarandon shares stunning throwback photo of her sixties nuptials - and she looks like a retro goddess
Susan Sarandon is set to become '#goals' for vintage-loving brides all over the world, after the actress shared a throwback photo of her stunning sixties wedding where she looked like an absolute goddess.
The Thelma and Louise star is no stranger to sharing some select snaps from her past - and has been treating fans to some incredible photos from her albums including several behind-the-scenes shots of some of her most iconic movies.
But it's Susan's latest never-before-seen photo that is sure to give vintage-loving brides-to-be some serious inspiration when it comes to their wedding look.
The gorgeous side profile shot features a young Susan on her wedding day to former husband Chris Sarandon in September 1967, holding a small bouquet of leaves with a cascade of fresh flowers down her long, high pony tail braid.
The star wears a long sleeve crochet gown with square neck, and simply make up with an iconic sixties-style cat eyeliner.
"That’s it, I’m going in a new direction," commented one fan on the photo, clearly inspired by Susan's unique style.
"Stunning then, stunning now," said another.
Susan and fellow actor Chris met in collage and were married for over a decade, while she appeared in movies such as The Rocky Horror Picture Show and The Great Waldo Pepper, where she appeared opposite Robert Redford.
Susan, née Tomalin, kept her ex-husband's name as her stage name.