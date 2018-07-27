All Sections

Susan Sarandon has praised a male co-star who acted on equal pay. (Ian West/PA)

Susan Sarandon shares stunning throwback photo of her sixties nuptials - and she looks like a retro goddess

'Stunning then, stunning now'

Susan Sarandon is set to become '#goals' for vintage-loving brides all over the world, after the actress shared a throwback photo of her stunning sixties wedding where she looked like an absolute goddess.

The Thelma and Louise star is no stranger to sharing some select snaps from her past - and has been treating fans to some incredible photos from her albums including several behind-the-scenes shots of some of her most iconic movies.

But it's Susan's latest never-before-seen photo that is sure to give vintage-loving brides-to-be some serious inspiration when it comes to their wedding look.

The gorgeous side profile shot features a young Susan on her wedding day to former husband Chris Sarandon in September 1967, holding a small bouquet of leaves with a cascade of fresh flowers down her long, high pony tail braid.

The star wears a long sleeve crochet gown with square neck, and simply make up with an iconic sixties-style cat eyeliner.

"That’s it, I’m going in a new direction," commented one fan on the photo, clearly inspired by Susan's unique style.

Wedding Day 9/16/67 #TBT

A post shared by Susan Sarandon (@susansarandon) on

"Stunning then, stunning now," said another.

Susan and fellow actor Chris met in collage and were married for over a decade, while she appeared in movies such as The Rocky Horror Picture Show and The Great Waldo Pepper, where she appeared opposite Robert Redford.

Susan, née Tomalin, kept her ex-husband's name as her stage name.

Susan Sarandon in Feud
Susan Sarandon in Feud
Susan Sarandon swaps high heels for flats at Cannes in 2016
Susan Sarandon swaps high heels for flats at Cannes in 2016
Susan Sarandon during the polo at the Guards Polo Club, Windsor Great Park, Egham, Surrey
Susan Sarandon during the polo at the Guards Polo Club, Windsor Great Park, Egham, Surrey
WILD WHISKEY AND STRONG WOMEN: Geena Davis and Susan Sarandon in the movie ‘Thelma and Louise’
WILD WHISKEY AND STRONG WOMEN: Geena Davis and Susan Sarandon in the movie ‘Thelma and Louise’
Susan Sarandon attends the 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 21, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. 27522_010 (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Turner Image)
Susan Sarandon attends the 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 21, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. 27522_010 (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Turner Image)
Susan Sarandon for L'Oreal
Susan Sarandon for L'Oreal
Susan Sarandon attends the red carpet event for FX's television series
Susan Sarandon attends the red carpet event for FX's television series "Feud: Bette and Joan," March 1, 2017 at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California. / AFP PHOTO / Robyn BECKROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images
Susan Sarandon and Geena Davis attend the Kering And Cannes Film Festival Official Dinner at Place de la Castre on May 15, 2016 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Clemens Bilan/Getty Images for Kering)
Susan Sarandon and Geena Davis attend the Kering And Cannes Film Festival Official Dinner at Place de la Castre on May 15, 2016 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Clemens Bilan/Getty Images for Kering)
US actresses Elle Fanning (L) and Susan Sarandon pose as they arrive on May 17, 2017 for the screening of the film 'Ismael's Ghosts' (Les Fantomes d'Ismael) during the opening ceremony of the 70th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France. / AFP PHOTO / Valery HACHEVALERY HACHE/AFP/Getty Images
US actresses Elle Fanning (L) and Susan Sarandon pose as they arrive on May 17, 2017 for the screening of the film 'Ismael's Ghosts' (Les Fantomes d'Ismael) during the opening ceremony of the 70th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France. / AFP PHOTO / Valery HACHEVALERY HACHE/AFP/Getty Images

