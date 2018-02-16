'Text me when you wake up. Chris and I want to get married' - Inside Amy Schumer's 'sudden' wedding

Amy Schumer's out-of-the-blue wedding wasn't just a surprise for fans who had known very little of her new boyfriend Chris Fischer before this week, it also came as quite the surprise to her close friends too.

The Trainwreck star tied the know with cookbook author Chris in a romantic outdoor ceremony in Malibu on Valentine's Eve, telling her guests just days before the big day of the plans.

The couple have been linked since November, however they only made their romance social media official last weekend, when Amy shared a picture of the couple kissing in a photobooth at Ellen DeGeneres' 60th birthday party.

Amy's stylist Leesa Evans helped the bride to choose her dress for the day - a lace and tulle A-line gown by top bridal designer Monique Lhuillier - just four days before the wedding, after receiving a text message from the bride-to-be announcing her sudden intentions. "Amy said, 'Text me when you wake up, Chris and I want to get married.' And then I called her when I woke up and she was like, 'Let's try on dresses today.' It was literally that of spur of the moment," Leesa told People.com. The star chose the first dress she tried on, and chose a simple pair of flats so that she felt comfortable and 'like herself'.

“It felt effortless and comfortable and that’s really what she wanted. She wanted it to be easy, she wanted to feel like herself and she wanted to have a great time and a great experience while wearing it. She wore flats, she didn’t need to wear a bunch of undergarments and it was just so easy and it felt right. So we both kind of looked at each other and giggled and said, ‘Well, let’s just go with it. Why try any more?’ and that’s what we did.”

The happy couple tied the knot on front of friends, family and celebrity pals including Jennifer Lawrence and Larry David in 'a rented home' in Malibu. Chris said his own vows, which had close friend and guest Jennifer sobbing through the emotional ceremony.

"It was very sudden, but it was, I was sobbing the whole," Jennifer told Entertainment Tonight. "— his vows were stunning. It's when two people really love each other and they really mean it, it shows, and it was a beautiful ceremony and an amazing time. I couldn't be happier for them."

Jennifer, who posed with the bride for a photo after the ceremony, also brought the bride 'something borrowed and something blue', however stylist Leesa said; "I actually don’t know what it was!"