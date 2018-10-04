'Thank you for 26+ years of love, trust, and respect' - Barack and Michelle Obama mark wedding anniversary with heartfelt tributes

Former US president and first lady Barack and Michella Obama are #relationship goals for many, and their latest tribute to each other is yet another reason for fans of the pair to fall in love with their love all over again.

The couple are celebrating 26 years of marriage this week, and in true modern day form, have taken to their social media accounts to pay special tribute to each other.

"Happy Anniversary, @MichelleObama," Barack Obama wrote next to an artist photo of Michelle gazing out the window of an airplane, "For 26 years, you’ve been an extraordinary partner, someone who can always make me laugh, and my favorite person to see the world with."

Advertisement View this post on Instagram Happy Anniversary, @MichelleObama. For 26 years, you’ve been an extraordinary partner, someone who can always make me laugh, and my favorite person to see the world with. A post shared by Barack Obama (@barackobama) on Oct 3, 2018 at 12:17pm PDT Michelle responded to the beautiful words with her own dedication to her husband, thanking him for years of 'love, trust and respect'. "Thank you @barackobama for 26+ years of love, trust, and respect - for being a man who always lifts up and honors me and our wonderful girls. Each day I’m with you, I’m reminded of what a treasure you truly are to us all." Last year the pair were feeling equally as loved up as they celebrated their silver wedding anniversary, when Michelle shared a sweet throwback photo of their wedding day, where Barack is seen taking off his smiling bride's garter as she giggles on a chair.

Not only did Michelle give people a look inside their big day with the post, but she also added an anecdote that made her followers completely swoon.

"You can’t tell it from this photo, but Barack woke up on our wedding day in October, 1992 with a nasty head cold," she wrote.

"Somehow, by the time I met him at the altar, it had miraculously disappeared and we ended up dancing almost all night.

"Twenty five years later, we’re still having fun, while also doing the hard work to build our partnership and support each other as individuals. I can’t imagine going on this wild ride with anybody else."