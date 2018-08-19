'The best day' - Fair City actress Aoibheann McCaul tackles inflatable obstacle course for her hen party

Aoibheann, who plays Caoimhe Dillon on Fair City, is engaged to former Meath GAA star Brian Farrell.

Farrell proposed to her last November by presenting her with a bespoke jigsaw, which had montage of the couple’s photo memories and the words “will you marry me?” written across it.

The Malahide soap star celebrated her hen party at Bay Sports in Athlone, where she and her friends tackled an inflatable obstacle course.

Aoibheann’s former Fair City co-star Aoibhín Garrihy joined her for the celebrations.

The bride-to-be posted three videos on Instagram during the day.