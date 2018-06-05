The Hills star Brody Jenner shares stunning wedding photo with bride Kaitlynn in Indonesia

Ex-Hills star Brody Jenner is officially a married man after tying the knot with fiancée Kaitlynn Carter - and he has the photos to prove it!

Couple tied the knot on the beautiful island of Sumba

The couple exchanged vows in a laid-back ceremony after a week of partying on the romantic island of Bali with friends and family.

Notably absent from the festivities was Caitlyn Jenner - who had to miss out due to work commitments - and sisters Kylie and Kendall Jenner, whom he claimed didn't RSVP to his wedding invitation.

Advertisement Taking to Instagram, Brody wrote 'So this happened this weekend' alongside a photo taken by wedding photographer Mitch Pohl of the groom, barefoot and smiling his new wife Kaitlynn who is draped in his arms. Leading up to the nuptials, 34-year-old Brody told People: “We’re just excited to celebrate spending the rest of our lives together. I can’t wait to marry Kaitlynn. “I’m looking forward to living the rest of my life with Kaitlynn. Hopefully not too much changes. But having the ring and the commitment, that’s really exciting.”

Of the long engagement, the new Mrs Jenner, 29, said she was glad they “took their time to get to get to know each other".

“We know for sure that we can work through things and that we want to be together,” she added.