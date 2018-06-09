This is the wedding dress Beyonce is wearing in the 'vow renewal' video fans are currently conspiracy theorising about online

Beyonce and Jay Z have kicked off their On the Run II tour with aplomb, and already fans have started delving in to the meanings behind their spectacular set and concept.

Throughout the show behind-the-scenes images of the couple's family life are beamed out to the masses - but there's one particular shot that's caught fans' attention.

In the short video, Beyonce and Jay Z appear in white, with their children Blue, Rumi and Sir (as confirmed by Tina Knowles on Instagram) in the foreground. Fans instantly proffered that the shot was capturing the couple renewing their wedding vows.

Advertisement Beyoncé & JAY-Z renewed their vows together with Blue and The Twins ❤️ 💙#OTRII #Cardiff pic.twitter.com/MlPnV8lo0L — On The Run II (@OTRIITour) June 6, 2018 Now, in an official press release, Israeli designer Galia Lahav has further cemented the rumours of an apparent 'vow renewal' - and also confirmed that they designed the dress for it too! According to People, Galia Lahav "confirmed that Beyoncé was wearing the couture label’s “Thelma” style wedding dress for a “vow renewal.”" The dress comes from the label's 'Victorian Affinity' collection, and features a figure-accentuating corset with a sheer back.

Inspired by Queen Victoria's own wedding dress and showcasing an elaborate vintage applique ornament on the bodice, the dress features a showstopping detachable train with a huge vintage lace medallion in the centre - however it's not known if Beyonce opted to include the additional element when she wore it herself.

Whether it was for her 'I do II's or not, we're sure she looked spectacular in it anyway!