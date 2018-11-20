This is them: Mandy Moore shares first snap from wedding to Taylor Goldsmith - and wait 'till you see her dress

Mandy Moore is officially a married woman - and she has the photos to prove it.

The This is Us actress beamed in a pretty prairie style wedding dress

The This is Us actress tied the knot with Taylor Goldsmith in an 'intimate' backyard ceremony on Sunday, and has finally given fans an insight into the big day by posting a sweet snap on Instagram.

In the black and white photo, which is simply captioned with the couple's wedding date, the bride beams as she holds hands with her husband, another hand gripped tightly on her beautiful bouquet.

Advertisement Her dress - a tiered, vintage style tulle gown with high ruffle neck and waist detail - contrasts beautifully with her dark hair, which is topped with a simple full veil. The 34-year-old actress - who was previously married to Ryan Adams from 2009 until 2016 - wed the Dawes musician in front of family and friends on Sunday in an "intimate", boho-style ceremony in Los Angeles. A source told E! News: "[The ceremony was] an intimate backyard wedding at Mandy's home that started just after sundown on Sunday evening.

"There was a small group of family and friends that looked to be about 50 people."

Taylor proposed to Mandy back in September 2017, after dating the 'This Is Us' star for more than two years.

Last week, Mandy spoke about her "tame" bachelorette party, which saw her and her friends in bed by 10pm, instead of partying until the early hours.

She said: "You know New Orleans, people go get pretty rowdy, but I think we were in bed by like 10pm every night. We had a glass of wine and were like, 'We're good!'"