All Sections

Singer Mandy Moore arrives for the 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Exposition Center on January 21, 2018, in Los Angeles, California. / AFP PHOTO / Kelly Nyland

Celebrity Weddings

This is Us star Mandy Moore ties the knot with Taylor Goldsmith in 'intimate' backyard wedding

Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith have tied the knot.

The 34-year-old actress - who was previously married to Ryan Adams from 2009 until 2016 - is said to have wed the Dawes musician in front of family and friends on Sunday in an "intimate" ceremony in Los Angeles.

A source told E! News: "[The ceremony was] an intimate backyard wedding at Mandy's home that started just after sundown on Sunday evening.

Advertisement

"There was a small group of family and friends that looked to be about 50 people."

According to the insider, the wedding was "very boho", with "rugs on the floor surrounding the altar. The flower arrangements were beautiful with lots of large feathers."

Following the nuptials, guests - who are believed to have included Minka Kelly, Wilmer Valderrama, Milo Ventimiglia, Chrissy Metz, and Sterling K. Brown - then travelled to The Fig House, which is a private event space in the Highland Park area of Los Angeles, for the reception.

The insider adds that catering at the reception was provided by Room Forty, and whilst there was no formal dinner, there were a "number of food stations around the venue, including meat, chicken, vegetarian, raw food, flat bread, cheese and charcuterie and more."

Drinks were provided by Pharmacy which involved "a whiskey station and lots of wine," whilst the couple's wedding cake was "non-traditional", as "they had 12 different kinds of cake for people to try."

Taylor proposed to Mandy back in September 2017, after dating the 'This Is Us' star for more than two years.

Last week, Mandy spoke about her "tame" bachelorette party, which saw her and her friends in bed by 10pm, instead of partying until the early hours.

She said: "I'm getting married soon and this was sort of a bachelorette, girls weekend. My friends were lovely to take off on a
Wednesday to go to New Orleans with me.

"You know New Orleans, people go get pretty rowdy, but I think we were in bed by like 10pm every night. We had a glass of wine and were like, 'We're good!'"

Singer Mandy Moore arrives for the 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Exposition Center on January 21, 2018, in Los Angeles, California. / AFP PHOTO / Kelly Nyland
Singer Mandy Moore arrives for the 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Exposition Center on January 21, 2018, in Los Angeles, California. / AFP PHOTO / Kelly Nyland
Actress/singer Mandy Moore attends
Actress/singer Mandy Moore attends "JONI 75: A Birthday Celebration" Live at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion in Los Angeles on November 7, 2018
View Gallery 16 photos
Mandy Moore arrives at the 70th Emmy Awards on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)
Mandy Moore arrives at the 70th Emmy Awards on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)
Actress Mandy Moore arrives for the 70th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, California on September 17, 2018. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP)
Actress Mandy Moore arrives for the 70th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, California on September 17, 2018. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP)
Mandy Moore attends the Ninth-Annual Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic Los Angeles at Will Rogers State Historic Park on October 6, 2018 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Veuve Clicquot)
Mandy Moore attends the Ninth-Annual Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic Los Angeles at Will Rogers State Historic Park on October 6, 2018 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Veuve Clicquot)
Mandy Moore arrives for the 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Exposition Center on January 21, 2018, in Los Angeles, California. / AFP PHOTO / Jean-Baptiste LACROIX
Mandy Moore arrives for the 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Exposition Center on January 21, 2018, in Los Angeles, California. / AFP PHOTO / Jean-Baptiste LACROIX
Mandy Moore attends an evening with
Mandy Moore attends an evening with "This Is Us" at Paramount Studios on August 13, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images)
Mandy Moore starred in Disney’s Tangled and was pictured at the London premiere in 2011 (Ian West/PA)
Mandy Moore starred in Disney’s Tangled and was pictured at the London premiere in 2011 (Ian West/PA)
Mandy Moore attends Fendi Couture during Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Fall Winter 2018/2019 - on July 4, 2018 in Paris, France. (Photo by Jacopo Raule/Getty Images for Fendi)
Mandy Moore attends Fendi Couture during Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Fall Winter 2018/2019 - on July 4, 2018 in Paris, France. (Photo by Jacopo Raule/Getty Images for Fendi)
Mandy Moore attends the 2018 Paley Honors at Cipriani Wall Street on May 15, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
Mandy Moore attends the 2018 Paley Honors at Cipriani Wall Street on May 15, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
Mandy Moore attends the
Mandy Moore attends the "This is Us" Premiere 2018 SXSW Conference and Festivals at Paramount Theatre on March 12, 2018 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for SXSW)
Mandy Moore attends the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Fall Winter 2018/2019 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 2, 2018 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
Mandy Moore attends the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Fall Winter 2018/2019 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 2, 2018 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
Mandy Moore wowed on the red carpet for her latest film, The Darkest Minds (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)
Mandy Moore wowed on the red carpet for her latest film, The Darkest Minds (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)
Mandy Moore attends the 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 21, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. 27522_010 (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Turner)
Mandy Moore attends the 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 21, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. 27522_010 (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Turner)
Mandy Moore and companion, tennis star Andy Roddick arrive at the premiere of
Mandy Moore and companion, tennis star Andy Roddick arrive at the premiere of "How To Deal" after-party at Lobby July 16, 2003 in New York City. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Getty Images)

Find your perfect venue