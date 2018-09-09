Thomas Hollande - son of former French president Francois - ties the knot with journalist fiancé in romantic ceremony in central France

The son of former French president Francois Hollande has wed his long-time love in a romantic ceremony in central France.

Thomas Hollande, 33, exchanged vows with his journalist fiancé Emilie Broussouloux in a beautiful church ceremony in Meyssac on Saturday.

Former French president Francois looked proud as he posed for photos with former partner and mother of the groom Ségolène Royal along with the bride's parents before the happy couple tied the knot.

The bride looked radiant in a beautiful white lace bodice over a structured corset, paired with a light printed skirt for the ceremony. She carried a bouquet of white orchids and wore her hair in an elegant upstyle, accessorising with stylish yellow gold and pearl earrings. Groom Thomas donned a very on-trend light blue three-piece suit and sweet patterned bowtie. The couple arrived at the church in the quiet village of Meyssac in a white convertible, greeting guests and onlookers as they arrived.

The bride and groom then appeared on a balcony in the town square, where the bride tossed her bouquet over her shoulder to those gathered below.

Emilie later changed into a stunning white lace ballgown by French designer Fabienne Alagama and wore her long brown hair loose around her shoulders.

Lawyer Thomas and sports journalist Emilie, 27, went public with their relationship in November 2016.