Tomás Ó Sé takes break from training to tie knot - but will skip honeymoon

Kerry football star Tomás Ó Sé took a break from his busy training schedule to marry his beloved partner Orla Ni Fhlatharta.

The couple, who are both from Ard an Bhóthair, Co Kerry, tied the knot on Thursday morning in St Colman's Cathedral, Co Cork, after seven years of being together.

Some 280 guests attended and the former Kerry footballer said he's 100pc certain that everyone enjoyed themselves.

"We all had a really fantastic day," he told the Irish Independent. "Everything went according to plan and the cathedral was gorgeous. Fr Ahern did a great job delivering the sermon and the music was put together really well. "I can't thank Sean Potts (pipes), Doireann Glackin (singing) and Liam O'Connor (fiddle) enough," he said.

Ó Sé's three children, Micheal (12), Ailidh (9), Eabha (7), also played a role during the special occasion.

"Micheal was up with the best men and Ailidh and Eabha were flower girls - I couldn't be more proud of them," he said.

After the ceremony, the guests proceeded to the luxurious Fota Island Resort, Co Cork.

"The staff went above and beyond for us," said Ó Sé. "All of our family and friends had a great night."

The 39-year-old Nemo Rangers player said their first dance was to 'How Long Will I Love you' by Ellie Goulding, played in a traditional west-Kerry style.

"Our band Scannal was absolutely outstanding. They are a two-piece group from Kerry who really rocked the place.

"There was load of traditional west Kerry set dancing and everyone had loads of craic, which is exactly what we wanted."

It will be business as usual in the new year for Ó Sé when his busy training and teaching routine resumes. His commitment to his club is so strong that the couple agreed to hold off the honeymoon until Easter.