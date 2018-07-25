Trump family, billionaires and supermodels: Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner's eclectic wedding guest list is already the talk of the town

Yes, Kushner.

And no sooner had the couple said yes to a life as man and wife than people were panicking over the prospect of sitting Ivanka Trump next to Serena Williams at their wedding (surely they'd be the lease of the couple's worries?)

Advertisement Joshua, as the younger brother of Ivanka Trump's husband Jared - the son-in-law of and one-time advisor to US President Donald Trump - has quite the powerful family tree. Vanity Fair names Taylor Swift, Diane von Furstenberg, and Serena Williams among the bride-to-be's closest friends and notes that the couple have been recently photographed hanging out on David Geffen’s yacht off the coast of Capri - which also saw the likes of It Girl designer Misha Nonoo - who is believed to be the anonymous matchmaker who first put a certain Meghan Markle in touch with one Prince Harry - oil heir Mike Hess and rock legend Paul McCartney on board for the ride. Fun in Portofino A post shared by David Geffen (@davidgeffen) on Jul 18, 2018 at 1:57am PDT The couple have dated for six years but have remained largely private about their courtship, which Kloss assures was not done purposefully.

"It’s not like I’ve ever wanted to be so secretive about my private life," she told Porter magazine.

"Carolina Herrera always says, ‘A woman who’s an open book is boring'. There’s no mystery anymore. I know in my life what really matters to me. I’m not trying to hide that from the world; I just really like having a more private private life. I’ve got nothing to hide, though!”

Announcing their engagement, the Victoria's Secret star said "I love you more than I have words to express. Josh, you’re my best friend and my soulmate. I can’t wait for forever together. Yes a million times over," and shared sweet sun-filled snap of the pair.

Kushner confirmed the engagement on his own social media page by posting a picture of Kloss and the word 'fiancé'.

If the couple are having trouble setting the tables however, the folk at Refinery29 have offered their version of the plan to get them started.

If it's anything like this wedding, we're in for a treat!