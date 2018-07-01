All Sections

Vanessa Paradis ties the knot with film director Samuel Benchetrit

'Joe le taxi' singer Vanessa was previously married to film star Johnny Depp

Vanessa Paradis has tied the knot with Samuel Benchetrit.

The 45-year-old singer - who was previously in a long term relationship with Hollywood star Johnny Depp - married the film director in a small schoolhouse town hall in Saint-Simeon on Saturday afternoon.

Lily-Rose, 19, and son Jack, 16 - who Vanessa has with Johnny - attended the event, which took place one hour away from Paris.

French newspaper Le Parisien reports that Vanessa held a bouquet of pink roses as she walked down the aisle in a cream-coloured gown.

Vanessa and Samuel got engaged in November.

The wedding comes after it was revealed Johnny and Vanessa's son is doing "fine" after it was reported to be suffering from "serious health problems" earlier this week.

A source said recently: "He's fine and doesn't have a health issue."

Following the news of Jack's illness, it was speculated that 55-year-old Johnny would cut short his European tour with the Hollywood Vampires, but it seems he's planning to carry on with the shows and will reunite with his family in a few weeks.

A source shared: "He will spend time with both of his kids once the tour is over in July. Johnny is doing great."'

Vanessa Paradis and Samuel Benchetrit attend 'Chien' premiere during the 70th Locarno Film Festival on August 7, 2017 in Locarno, Switzerland. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)
A Knife in the Heart' director Yann Gonzalez explained why Vanessa had to be absent from the movie's premiere.

He said: "Unfortunately, Vanessa Paradis was not able to join us tonight, she had to be absent because of her son's serious health problems."

Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis pictured in 2011
Vanessa Paradis and fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld
Vanessa Paradis attends the CHANEL Paris-Salzburg 2014/15 Metiers d'Art Collection at Park Avenue Armory
Beautiful couple Vanessa and Johnny announced their split recently. The couple, who were together for fourteen years, have two children. Rumours abound that Johnny has become close to his 'Rum Diary' co-star, Amber Heard, who is in a relationship with artist Tasya Van Ree.
Vanessa Paradis attends 'Chien' premiere during the 70th Locarno Film Festival on August 7, 2017 in Locarno, Switzerland. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)
French actress / singer and member of the Jury Vanessa Paradis arrives on May 15, 2016 for the screening of the film
Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis were together for 14 years
Johnny Depp & Vanessa Paradis (Photo by Barry King/WireImage)
Depp with Vanessa Paradis who wrote a letter of support. Photo: Getty
Vanessa Paradis arrives at amfAR's 23rd Cinema Against AIDS Gala at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 19, 2016 in Cap d'Antibes, France. (Photo by Ian Gavan/Getty Images)
