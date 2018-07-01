Vanessa Paradis ties the knot with film director Samuel Benchetrit

Vanessa Paradis has tied the knot with Samuel Benchetrit.

The 45-year-old singer - who was previously in a long term relationship with Hollywood star Johnny Depp - married the film director in a small schoolhouse town hall in Saint-Simeon on Saturday afternoon.

Lily-Rose, 19, and son Jack, 16 - who Vanessa has with Johnny - attended the event, which took place one hour away from Paris.

Advertisement French newspaper Le Parisien reports that Vanessa held a bouquet of pink roses as she walked down the aisle in a cream-coloured gown. Vanessa and Samuel got engaged in November. The wedding comes after it was revealed Johnny and Vanessa's son is doing "fine" after it was reported to be suffering from "serious health problems" earlier this week.

A source said recently: "He's fine and doesn't have a health issue."

Following the news of Jack's illness, it was speculated that 55-year-old Johnny would cut short his European tour with the Hollywood Vampires, but it seems he's planning to carry on with the shows and will reunite with his family in a few weeks.

A source shared: "He will spend time with both of his kids once the tour is over in July. Johnny is doing great."'

A Knife in the Heart' director Yann Gonzalez explained why Vanessa had to be absent from the movie's premiere.

He said: "Unfortunately, Vanessa Paradis was not able to join us tonight, she had to be absent because of her son's serious health problems."