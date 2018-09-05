Victoria Beckham gives iconic wedding dress another outing 19 years after Irish nuptials

While many brides find themselves wanting out of their wedding dress right after dinner on the big day, Victoria Beckham has shown she's more than keen to give hers another day out at a recent shoot for British Vogue.

The former Spice Girl popped on her gorgeous bridal gúna nearly two decades after she wore it for her dream day in Dublin

Nineteen years after she and husband David tied the knot in Dublin's plush Luttrellstown Castle, the former Spice Girl proved her gown is as timeless as they come when she donned it for a special throwback shoot for British Vogue.

Advertisement Victoria appeared in the hilarioous video 'A Decade of Elegance' for the glossy fashion bible as she mocked and celebrated some of her most iconic looks from her years in the spotlight. Of course it's Posh Spice's Vera Wang wedding dress that raises eyebrows, when she declares herself a 'minimalist' - "super simple" she says, "every time... Very, very simple." I love you 🙏🏻✨Kisses x A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on Jul 3, 2017 at 11:26pm PDT For her high profile wedding day back in 1999, Victoria wore a tightly fitted corset by English corsetiere Mr Pearl under her ballgown, and her petticoat contained 50 metres of Clerici Duchess satin.

Her shoes were a Vera Wang prototype.

Victoria sported a short spiky 'do on the day, and accessorised with a diamond and gold tiara by Irish designer Slim Barrett and a diamond crucifix that David bought her the Christmas before.

Unfortunately we didn't get a chance to see David in his white wedding suit - nor his full head of long blond highlights. But there's always their 20th wedding anniversary next year!