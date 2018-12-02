Victoria reveals she won't change name as Shane says he's 'excited' following big day in Copenhagen

Victoria Mary Clarke has revealed that she will not be changing her name after tying the knot with long term love Shane MacGowan in Copenhagen last week, while the groom says he feels 'excited' about being married to his new wife.

The couple tied the knot in Copenhagen last Monday with life-long friend of the groom Johnny Depp on the guest list.

Speaking to Miriam O'Callaghan on RTE Radio, the couple revealed that they chose to celebrate the day in Copenhagen as they 'wouldn't be known' there.

Advertisement "Copenhagen is very lovely at this time of the year," said Victoria, before Shane interrupted: "But it's freezing!" "We wanted as little fuss as possible and not to be overwhelmed. It's beautiful and it's somewhere we wouldn't be known." While they were keen to keep it secret, photos did emerge of the day, with the bride saying may have been down to the presence of Hollywood star Johnny Depp.

"Johnny Depp was there so lots of paparazzi turned up. It was meant to be a secret," said Victoria, who revealed in the Sunday Independent that they would tie the knot in an anonymous City Hall the day before the celebration.

"But it worked out fine," she said.

Name change

Victoria revealed that she hasn't taken her new husband's name, and will instead continue to go by Clarke.

"If Shane wanted to be Mr Clarke that would be cool," she said, as Shane clarified: "No I don't."

While the bride said she feels no different now that she's a wife, groom Shane said it has changed him.

"I feel different," Shane said, "I'm excited about it."

"Not like a football match excited. I didn't expect to feel different but I do."

On how the couple finally agreed to tie the knot after living together for so long, Shane quipped that 'it takes two' to have a wedding, but he wasn't sure exactly how the official proposal went.

"I can't remember" he said "but we've been living together apart from a few nasty splits - for over thirty years."

Victoria said however that she was keen to carve out her life as Victoria Mary Clarke: "I wanted to make my own way and not just be someone's wife," she said.

Speech

While the couple were joined by close friends and family, missing from the occasion was Shane's father Maurice who was unable to travel as he recovers from illness, however Shane said he is better now.

And while all attending were invited to speak at the nuptials, neither Shane nor Victoria made a speech on the day, the bride having lost her voice due to laryngitis.

It was a family affair for Victoria, with her father managing to cut his ten page speech down to two to say a few words about the longtime couple. Victoria's sister made flower crowns and a cake for the day, while she said she got her wedding ring from the Halloween brack.

"It's great when your family can express love through gestures like that," she said.

On the day Victoria wore a red dress by friend and designer Bella Freud, which the London based designer sent over to the bride-to-be to try ahead of the day.

"She looks beautiful in whatever she's wearing," said Shane.

Music

Johnny Depp was one of the big name stars in attendance on the day, the couple having shared a twenty year friendship with the Hollywood star.

"Johnny went to a lot of trouble to be there for us," said Victoria, "it's not that easy for him to go anywhere. So it was a big deal for him to be there. It was great to have him."

The couple reveled that they first met the Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas star when he showed interest in playing the role of Gerry Conlon, of the Guildford Four, whom Johnny has in the past referred to as his 'long lost brother'.

"He's a very lovely and gentle soul and beautiful person," Victoria said of the actor.

While Victoria had told RTE's Ryan Tubridy in a post-wedding interview that her new husband stopped the actor from singing A Rainy Night in Soho - Victoria's favourite Pogues song - at their reception, Shane clarified that it was in fact Mick and Johnny Cronin who attempted the song before he put a stop to it.

"I didn't stop anyone," he said, before clarifying that he did indeed call a halt to the band playing the tune as he was "sick to death of it."

"What annoys me is that people concentrate on that and Fairytale and I've written hundreds of songs. They only get the attention of real fans."

The band did however get to play Van Morrrison's Astral Weeks which both the bride and groom could agree on, Victoria describing it as 'church music.'

"I love the tune and words, the instrumentation and arrangements," said Shane, "it's one of Van's highlights."

When asked what he'd prefer to have been played, he said 'Victoria'.