Victoria's Secret model Shanina Shaik shared the dreamiest pictures of her Bahamas wedding

The Victoria's Secret Angel (27) wed DJ Ruckus, real name Gregory Andrews (34) in the Bahamas in a lavish beachside ceremony in the Bahamas, standing underneath a green garland construct perched alongside the crystal clear waters of Eleuthera island. It was the same spot where the the groom popped the question in 2016 after one year together.

Shanina, from Australia, gave exclusive behind the scenes access to Brides and Vogue magazine, with close-ups of her all-white weekend wedding wardrobe and rustic table settings. Her dress, a custom off the design by Ralph & Russo which took eight months to create, was true to her personal style.

Advertisement "I wanted it to be simple, bohemian, and elegant," she said. "I love a boho style and I wanted to give it a little twist by incorporating lace." "I had to say ‘yes’ as Tamara [Ralph] and Michael [Russo] design the most stunning gowns." Her heels, a pair of Meghan Markle-approved Aquazurra heels, narrowly made it to the top of her list, and jewellery by legendary diamond designer Lorraine Scwartz.

"I've always dreamt of marrying on the beach. Our wedding reflected our personal style (simple and elegant) with the added touch of a bohemian vibe as well," she said of her big day.

The groom opted for a Tom Ford tuxedo.

Like all great celebrity romances, the couple first met at Coachella in 2015, when she says he "noticed that I was alone and came over to speak with me" and that was that.