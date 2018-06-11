Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews have been married in Scotland

Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews have tied the knot.

Rumours abounded in recent days that the couple had decided to walk down the aisle over the weekend and according to Hello magazine, they are now husband and wife.

They were spotted boarding a private jet last Thursday with a group of family and friends, heading for the luxurious surroundings of Affric Lodge, the Scottish mansion owned by Spencer and his family.

Advertisement Among those who were spotted boarding the plane included Vogue's sister Amber and her brother Frederick. The magazine reports that Vogue wore an off-white silk, v-neck wedding dress designed by Paul Costello while Spencer donned a three-piece midnight blue morning suit for the ceremony. Affric Lodge sits on a 10,000 acre estate in Glen Affric and is often used by the Matthews family when they want to take a break from London.

The lodge can also be rented by members of the public but it doesn't come cheap, with a three night stay coming to £11,880 (€13,466) for up to eight people.

Vogue, who is pregnant with the couple's first child, recently had her baby shower at popular venue House in Dublin.

The pair are expecting a boy and have reportedly decided to name him Stanley.

Vogue and Spencer announced their engagement in February after dating for more than a year.

The Made In Chelsea star proposed to the RTE host after they watched a performance of the Lion King at London's Lyceum Theatre.

They started dating after meeting on the set of Channel 4 reality show, The Jump.

Independent.ie has contacted Vogue's representative for comment.