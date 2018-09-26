WATCH: Meghan Markle reunites with wedding dress for first time since royal wedding - as fans gush about her secret 'something blue'

Meghan Markle has been reunited with her wedding dress for the first time since her royal nuptials.

Duchess of Sussex revealed her secret 'something blue' in documentary celebrating Queen Elizabeth II's relationship with the commonwealth countries

The Duchess of Sussex appeared on a special documentary for ITV last night, which saw members of the British royal family speaking about Queen Elizabeth II and her relationship with the commonwealth countries.

The documentary entitled 'Queen of the World' featured newest member of the British royal family, who earlier this year wed the former Prince Harry.

Advertisement The special programme saw the former bride reunited with her wedding dress for the first time since her historic wedding in May, and explaining the detail of her intricate wedding veil, as designed by Claire Wright Keller. Meghan's veil incorporated a flower from each of the commonwealth countries, which the Duchess said husband Harry was 'over the moon' to learn about. Opinion on the documentary was split, with some Twitter users complaining that it spent too much time on the younger members of the family and Harry and Meghan's wedding, and not enough speaking to the Queen herself.

"QueenOfTheWorld tonight was very oddly edited," said one Twitter user. "It seemed that Meghan’s veil (and the same clip of her talking about it, repeated multiple times) was used as some sort of plot device?!?"

However many gushed over the now iconic dress, and the bride's secret 'something blue' - a piece of fabric from the dress she wore on the couple's first date stitched inside.

"That close up on Meghan’s wedding dress/veil was stunning. My favourite royal wedding dress ever."

A wedding dress fit for a Princess. The Duchess of Sussex had a poignant message sewn into her wedding veil. #QueenOfTheWorld pic.twitter.com/fmKKNUJKVN — ITV (@ITV) September 25, 2018

"Forever wearing blue on every first date I go on now because Meghan sewing a piece of blue fabric from the dress she wore on her first date with Harry inside her wedding dress as her something blue is the most romantic thing ever."

While others were more impressed by Princess Anne: "Princess Anne refusing to shake people's hands while shading the rest of the royal family for doing it is the kind of petty I aspire to be."