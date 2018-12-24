'Way more than I ever wished for' - Meghan Trainor ties the knot on her birthday

Meghan Trainor had the ultimate birthday treat this weekend when she married her fiance Daryl Sabara.

It was Meghan's 25th birthday on Saturday and the couple had a double celebration by exchanging vows at their home in LA.

“It’s the beginning of an awesome, whole new life,” she told US publication People. “I got way more than I ever wished for.”

Advertisement Meanwhile, Sabara said he was “the luckiest guy in the world”. View this post on Instagram Getting married to this beautiful woman so soon🕺🏻💃🏼 special shoutout to @huntergatherlifter for making us look so chiseled 💪 A post shared by Daryl Sabara (@darylsabara) on Dec 10, 2018 at 10:45am PST Meghan wore a white Berta gown and Normal Silverman jewellery for the ceremony before changing into a lace suit by Rita Vinieris and Aldo runners for dancing. The 'All About that Bass' singer got engaged to the 'Spy Kids' star one year ago, when he surprised her on her 24th birthday.

“For my 24th birthday, the love of my life @darylsabara made all of my dreams come true. He proposed to me under a tunnel of beautiful Christmas lights and surprised me with my family and friends," she said.