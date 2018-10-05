Wedding will be icing on the Christmas cake for Dublin star Cian O'Sullivan and Danielle Byrne

DUBLIN star defender Cian O’Sullivan and his fiancee Danielle Byrne have booked an early Christmas wedding after more than a decade together.

Independent.ie can also reveal that the happy couple have opted for the charming Rathsallagh House Hotel in Co Wicklow for their nuptials.

“The wedding will be held in the lead up to Christmas,” an insider revealed.

Advertisement “Many of Cian’s teammates will be going and it’s a big wedding – up to 200 guests are expected. “The wedding itself doesn’t clash with Dublin’s plans to go on their annual sun holiday just after Christmas and early in the new year, at a location still to be determined. “Cian and Danielle have decided though to go on their own honeymoon rather than go on the players’ and their partners’ trip.”

Defender Cian (30) made his inter-county debut for Dublin in 2009 and has been one of the cornerstones of Jim Gavin’s team, winning a phenomenal six All-Ireland medals since 2011.

The Kilmacud Crokes star has been dating PR beauty Danielle for nearly 11 years.

The couple announced the news of their engagement on social media in April when they were on holiday in Italy.

The blonde beauty shared a picture of the couple side by side as they soaked up the sun at Lake Garda.

The lovebirds had celebrated a decade together in January, by jetting off to South Africa on Dublin’s annual jaunt.

The couple will have their work cut out looking for a honeymoon destination they haven’t yet visited though, as besides Italy and South Africa the pair have previously gone on trips to Vietnam, New York and Dubai.

Nestled among 230 acres of tranquil parkland near Dunlavin, Rathsallagh offers a tennis court in walled gardens and luxurious rooms with plush bathrobes.

Guests can relax with spa treatments or enjoy fine dining in the award-winning restaurant. An 18-hole golf course is adjacent to its grounds.

A game of croquet can be enjoyed on the house’s scenic front lawn, while it also boasts its own snooker room.

A relaxing hot tub and steam room are also available for guests, and heated dog kennels are provided.

Rathsallagh’s restaurant serves freshly-cooked breakfasts with ingredients from local butchers each morning.

Offering modern Irish cuisine, it provides home-smoked fish and meat, as well as herbs and vegetables

from the house gardens and eggs from the Rathsallagh hens.

Several well-known names have tied the knot in Rathsallagh down the years.

Fair City actor Tony Tormey, who plays Paul Brennan, chose the venue for his wedding to company director Kate Mullally in 2000.

Former Love/Hate star Ian Lloyd Anderson, who played Dean in the series, also had his nuptials at the venue with sweetheart Kim Harris in 2015.

Singer Paul Byrom and Phil Coulter’s daughter Dominque chose the location for a two-day long wedding bash in 2013.

Among guests at their wedding were former Irish rugby star Gordon D’Arcy and his wife, model Aoife Cogan.