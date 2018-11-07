'We've narrowed our wedding venues down to three' - RTE star Jenny Dixon reveals plans are full steam ahead for summer nuptials

It looks like a summer wedding is on the cards for Jenny Dixon and her fiance, Fine Gael TD Tom Neville.

Fair City actress will tie the knot with fiance Fine Gael TD Tom Neville next year

The former Fair City actress is hoping to set the wheels in motion over the coming months, so she can organise a wedding by the middle of next year.

The couple, who became engaged on holidays in Italy in September, haven't decided where they will host their big day just yet, but Jenny told the Herald's Diary she has it narrowed down to three venues so far.

She said she would like to walk down the aisle next summer. "We're having to put the head down now and finally pick the venue, which we've narrowed down to three. After that, I hope everything else will be easy with the planning of it," said Jenny.

"We're hoping to do it all within the year too, so it's looking likely that it'll be summer 2019."

As for her all-important wedding dress, Jenny didn't give too much away about the style she is after.

The RTE star said she was currently in talks with bridal stores and was even thinking about getting the dress custom made.

"I've been talking with a couple of dress stores and designers, but I haven't decided as of yet," she revealed.

"I have a few ideas of what I'd like, so we may get it made. It's all just fun and still in the early stages of the planning, so it could all changed."

It has been all go for Jenny since she departed from Carrigstown when her characte Kerri-Ann Bishop met a grisly end on the soap.

She has since rejoined the audition circuit and also let her hair down to celebrate her engagement - three times.

The Dublin blonde was joined by friends and family for the first big bash in Lillie's Bordello in October, which turned into quite the political affair.

Tom's party leader and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar stopped by to wish the couple well with his partner Dr Matthew Barrett.

"It's been really busy since leaving Fair City, with media, events, meetings and engagement celebrations thrown into the mix," explained Jenny.

"We ended up having three engagement parties which I know is a little extra, but Sorrento, Lillie's and Aunty Lena's in Adare town were all beautiful, and really nice having all our friends and family meet."

It's certainly been a hectic few weeks for the couple, who also attended the Richard Harris International Film Festival, where they first met two years ago. They enjoyed a night catching up with some of their closest pals and Jenny even took to the stage to present the award for Best Male Actor.

"It was nice to catch up with everyone," said Jen.