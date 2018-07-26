'What dreams are made of' - Inside Millie Mackintosh's jaw-droppingly beautiful wedding to Hugo Taylor

Millie's photographer and event planner share stunning snaps from the model's lavish 'pretty in pink' themed big day

When former Made in Chelsea star Millie MackIntosh tied the knot with fiancé Hugo Taylor earlier this month, you'd be forgiven for thinking it was a quiet, intimate affair that went by without much fanfare.

Millie shared just one single photo of the day on her social media feed, while guests - including Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews - were uncharacteristically quiet about the entire occasion.

Recently, the bride has been sharing a few more snaps of the big day, and her photographer and event planner have followed suit with some breathtaking photos of their own - including details like the incredible floral archway under which the couple said their 'I do's to the magical 'pretty in pink' tablescape that greeted guests when they sat down for their meal.

"What dreams are made of," luxury London-based event planners Savile Rose captioned a photo of the couple's impressive flower and balloon arch for their outdoor ceremony, which was made up of delphiniums, roses, Hydrangeas, stocks and wisteria.

"One of the nicest brides we’ve had the pleasure of working with @milliemackintosh" London Florists Early Hours said of the bride. "The team were so honoured to design and build this very unique floral installation for her epic wedding."

Rows of pretty pink peonies lined the banqueting style tables of the couple's glass marquee reception room, while hanging foliage and flower garlands added a tropical outdoor feel.

Fine art wedding photographer Barker Evans captured some stunning detail shots of the couple's impressive gold place settings - which featured favours of mini Black Cow Pure Milk Vodka (a vodka manufactured in West Dorset, made entirely from the milk of grass razed cows 'and nothing else!') gold rimmed charger plates and matching cutlery and beautiful array of glassware.

"The definition of pretty in pink" the photographer captioned a shot of the couple's flower-strewn reception room which no doubt saw a few jaws dropped when guests entered the room.

Millia's wedding dress designer has also been busy sharing some snaps of the couple's gorgeous big day and said working on her dress was 'a dream'.

"It was such a dream to work with @milliemackintosh creating her bespoke magical dress" Kate Halfpenny wrote on Instagram. "How utterly gorgeous does she look! The sleeves were removable as was the lace over skirt. However the skirt was so beautiful Millie kept it on all night.. The French lace pattern made heart shaped around the hem. It really was quite magnificent."

The couple for their part are still firmly in celebration mode, and are currently enjoying toasting the bride's birthday - the same date Hugo popped the question a year ago - in the sun.