X Factor's Frankie Cocozza weds Bianca Murphy in surprise ceremony - and wait until you see her vintage gold dress

Former X Factor star Frankie Cocozza wed his girlfriend of less than one year Bianca Murphy.

Since his time on the singing show in 2011, he has been a reality tv regular, appearing on Celebs Go Dating and Big Brother as he continues to find his footing in his career.

But one thing that is thriving is his personal life - he just shared a snap from his surprise wedding to the beautiful bride, who opted for a vintage gold satin wedding gown with a Victorian collar and embellished veil, holding a bouquet of colourful roses.