X Factor's Frankie Cocozza weds Bianca Murphy in surprise ceremony - and wait until you see her vintage gold dress
Former X Factor star Frankie Cocozza wed his girlfriend of less than one year Bianca Murphy.
Since his time on the singing show in 2011, he has been a reality tv regular, appearing on Celebs Go Dating and Big Brother as he continues to find his footing in his career.
But one thing that is thriving is his personal life - he just shared a snap from his surprise wedding to the beautiful bride, who opted for a vintage gold satin wedding gown with a Victorian collar and embellished veil, holding a bouquet of colourful roses.
Advertisement
The couple exchanged vows in Brighton, where she moved to from Australia last year, and news of their big day was announced on Instagram, with Frankie sharing the picture which was captioned, 'Mr & Mrs'.
Last week, she posted a picture of her hen party of her wearing snakeskin bootcut trousers, a suede bodice and pink felt and fut cowboy hat, holding a glass of champagne alongside a pal.
They announced their engagement in January after a whirlwind romance, with Bianca posting a picture of her sitting on a motorbike with her other half, saying: "We're getting hitched!!!! Cannot wait to spend the rest of my life with you, you AMAZING beautiful human, I LOVE you unconditionally & Eternally #biankie."